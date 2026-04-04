Ranbir Kapoor confirms double role in 'Ramayana', calls playing Ram and Parshuram ‘a responsibility’

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor will play both Lord Ram and Lord Parshuram in Ramayana

The revelation follows the teaser release on April 2

Actor says understanding the characters’ spirituality shaped his performance

Film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set for a Diwali 2026 release

Double role rooted in mythology

Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed he will take on a dual role in Ramayana, portraying both Lord Ram and Lord Parshuram. Speaking about the casting choice, the actor pointed to their shared origin in Hindu mythology, noting that both figures are avatars of Vishnu. He described the opportunity to play the two characters as significant, given their place in the epic.

Teaser moment sparks speculation

The confirmation comes days after the release of the film’s first teaser, titled Rama. The clip offered a glimpse of Kapoor as Lord Ram in multiple stages, from warrior to king, alongside large-scale battle sequences involving demons and towering figures. A key moment that drew attention showed Ram catching a golden axe — widely associated with Parshuram — hinting at the character’s presence.

Approach to two contrasting roles

Kapoor said his process focused on understanding the emotional and spiritual core of each figure rather than relying only on physical distinctions. He explained that grasping their motivations and beliefs helped shape differences in body language and performance. This marks his second on-screen double role after Shamshera.

‘You are representing, not playing’

Reflecting on portraying Lord Ram, Kapoor acknowledged the weight of the role. He said the character carries deep cultural and religious significance, adding that his approach was guided by intention, faith and responsibility rather than performance alone.

Epic scale and global audience

Kapoor also spoke about the broader appeal of Ramayana, describing it as one of India’s most important epics with lessons that extend beyond entertainment. He expressed hope that audiences worldwide would connect with its themes and characters.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026, with the second part set to follow in Diwali 2027.