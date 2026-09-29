Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley reunite at Paris Fashion Week, and fans are loving their sweet tradition

Highlights

Aishwarya Rai and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley reunited at Paris Fashion Week

The pair shared a warm greeting and were later seen holding hands at the event

Fans praised their friendship, with some calling their interaction “sisterly”

The two stars also shared a sweet moment at Paris Fashion Week last year

Aishwarya Rai returned to Paris Fashion Week as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, but her reunion with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley quickly became another talking point.

The pair were spotted together at the latest edition of Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, where they shared an affectionate greeting before sitting together.

Aishwarya and Simone share another Paris moment

In a video circulating online, Aishwarya greeted Simone with kisses before taking a seat beside her. The pair were dressed in black and were seen chatting and holding hands.

She walked the ramp in a black velvet gown with a cape and debuted a striking red hair colour Getty Images

They later posed for a photo together before appearing side by side during the final walk, where they once again held hands.

The interaction prompted plenty of reactions from fans online. Some described the pair as having “sisterly vibes”, while others praised Aishwarya for appearing so happy around Simone.

One fan wrote that it was a “girls girl moment”, while another called it one of their favourite moments from the event.

Their friendship goes back to last year

This is not the first time Aishwarya and Simone have shared a memorable moment at Paris Fashion Week.

Last year, the pair posed for a playful selfie together, which Simone later shared on Instagram. The picture also drew an enthusiastic response from fans.

Aishwarya has represented L’Oréal Paris for many years and regularly attends major international fashion and beauty events for the brand.

For this year’s show, she walked the ramp in a black velvet gown with a cape and debuted a striking red hair colour. Stylist Mohit Rai shared a picture of her look from the event, writing: “They said express your worth and we said queen.”

This is not the first time Aishwarya and Simone have shared a memorable moment at Paris Fashion Week Getty Images

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023. The historical drama also starred Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Aishwarya has represented L’Oréal Paris for many years Getty Images

The actor has not announced her next film since then, but she has continued to make appearances at international fashion events and walk the ramp.