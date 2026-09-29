Prince William and Princess Catherine’s silence on Harry and Meghan is sending a message

Highlights

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have made no public comments about Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK

A royal expert says the couple’s actions are speaking louder than words

William and Catherine have continued their royal duties without publicly addressing the family tensions

Their approach has been compared with the Royal Family’s long-standing “Keep Calm and Carry On” attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has raised questions about how Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, would respond.

So far, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen not to comment publicly. Instead, they have continued with their royal engagements and family life.

According to royal editor Duncan Larcombe, that silence could itself be sending a message.

William and Catherine let their actions speak

Larcombe said William and Catherine have “proved the old adage ‘actions speak louder than words’” as tensions with Harry and Meghan enter another phase.

The couple have continued appearing at royal engagements and public events without directly addressing the Sussexes or the wider family situation.

Larcombe described this approach as “the regal equivalent of flexing their combined muscles in a show of solidarity” that sends a message to Harry and Meghan.

He also wrote for Woman magazine that William and Catherine have so far avoided speaking publicly about the years-long tensions with the Sussexes.

A familiar royal approach

Rather than responding publicly, William and Catherine appear to be maintaining their usual schedule and focusing on their official responsibilities.

Larcombe said subtle signs can be significant when looking at the actions and behaviour of members of the Royal Family.

The approach also echoes the familiar “Keep Calm and Carry On” attitude associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II, who maintained a steady public presence during difficult periods.

With Harry and Meghan back in the UK, there has been renewed interest in whether the brothers and their wives will reunite publicly. For now, William and Catherine’s public response has remained focused on their royal duties rather than the family tensions.