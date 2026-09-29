Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s silence on Harry and Meghan is sending a message

A royal expert says the couple’s actions are speaking louder than words

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s silence on Harry and Meghan is sending a message

Their approach has been compared with the Royal Family’s attitude

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have made no public comments about Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK
  • A royal expert says the couple’s actions are speaking louder than words
  • William and Catherine have continued their royal duties without publicly addressing the family tensions
  • Their approach has been compared with the Royal Family’s long-standing “Keep Calm and Carry On” attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has raised questions about how Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, would respond.

So far, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen not to comment publicly. Instead, they have continued with their royal engagements and family life.

According to royal editor Duncan Larcombe, that silence could itself be sending a message.

William and Catherine let their actions speak

Larcombe said William and Catherine have “proved the old adage ‘actions speak louder than words’” as tensions with Harry and Meghan enter another phase.

The couple have continued appearing at royal engagements and public events without directly addressing the Sussexes or the wider family situation.

Larcombe described this approach as “the regal equivalent of flexing their combined muscles in a show of solidarity” that sends a message to Harry and Meghan.

He also wrote for Woman magazine that William and Catherine have so far avoided speaking publicly about the years-long tensions with the Sussexes.

A familiar royal approach

Rather than responding publicly, William and Catherine appear to be maintaining their usual schedule and focusing on their official responsibilities.

Larcombe said subtle signs can be significant when looking at the actions and behaviour of members of the Royal Family.

The approach also echoes the familiar “Keep Calm and Carry On” attitude associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II, who maintained a steady public presence during difficult periods.

With Harry and Meghan back in the UK, there has been renewed interest in whether the brothers and their wives will reunite publicly. For now, William and Catherine’s public response has remained focused on their royal duties rather than the family tensions.

catherine princess of walesprince harrymeghan markleprince william
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

More For You

Why is Mammootty facing backlash over a tilak? Here’s what happened

ammootty has faced criticism online after a video from his National Film Awards visit

X/ mammukka

Why is Mammootty facing backlash over a tilak? Here’s what happened

Highlights

  • Mammootty faced criticism online after a video showed him receiving a tilak during his visit to Gujarat
  • The actor was in the state to receive his National Film Award for Bramayugam
  • A social media user questioned Mammootty for accepting the traditional gesture
  • The incident sparked a wider debate about religion, culture and public gestures

Mammootty has faced backlash on social media after a video from his recent visit to Gujarat showed him receiving a tilak during a traditional welcome.

The Malayalam superstar had travelled to the state to receive his National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam. During the welcome, a tilak was applied to his forehead, with the moment later drawing criticism from some social media users.

Keep ReadingShow less