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Why is Mammootty facing backlash over a tilak? Here’s what happened

Yousuf said a tilak can be part of a traditional welcome

Why is Mammootty facing backlash over a tilak? Here’s what happened

ammootty has faced criticism online after a video from his National Film Awards visit

X/ mammukka
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Mammootty faced criticism online after a video showed him receiving a tilak during his visit to Gujarat
  • The actor was in the state to receive his National Film Award for Bramayugam
  • A social media user questioned Mammootty for accepting the traditional gesture
  • The incident sparked a wider debate about religion, culture and public gestures

Mammootty has faced backlash on social media after a video from his recent visit to Gujarat showed him receiving a tilak during a traditional welcome.

The Malayalam superstar had travelled to the state to receive his National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam. During the welcome, a tilak was applied to his forehead, with the moment later drawing criticism from some social media users.

Why is Mammootty being criticised over the tilak?

The video shows Mammootty being welcomed in Gujarat before attending the National Film Awards ceremony. As part of the traditional welcome, he was presented with a bouquet and had a tilak applied to his forehead.

The gesture itself was part of the welcome ceremony, but one social media user questioned Mammootty for accepting it. The criticism focused on the actor's religious identity and whether he should have participated in the ritual.

The comments quickly drew attention online, with others defending Mammootty's decision to accept the welcome as a cultural gesture rather than viewing it solely through a religious lens.

What happened during Mammootty’s Gujarat visit?

Mammootty travelled to Gujarat to receive his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor. He was honoured for his performance in Bramayugam, the Malayalam period horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

The actor has received widespread recognition for the performance, which saw him play the mysterious character Kodumon Potti. His latest win added another National Award to a career spanning more than four decades.

The controversy surrounding the tilak came from footage of Mammootty's welcome in Gujarat and was separate from the award itself.

Why has the video sparked a wider debate?

The incident has prompted discussion around the difference between religious practices and cultural traditions, particularly when public figures are involved.

For Mammootty, the moment took place during an official visit connected to one of the biggest honours in Indian cinema. The online reaction has instead shifted attention towards the meaning attached to a simple traditional welcome gesture.

The debate also reflects how moments involving religion and celebrities can quickly become contentious on social media, even when the original context is ceremonial or cultural.


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