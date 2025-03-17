Mammootty’s team shuts down cancer rumours, confirms he’s healthy and prepping for Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil film

Over the last few days, rumours have been swirling online suggesting Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been diagnosed with colon cancer. On Sunday, a post on Reddit further fuelled speculation, claiming the actor was stepping back from work to undergo treatment. But Mammootty’s team has now put an end to the gossip, clarifying that there’s no truth to any of it.

The actor’s PR team stated that Mammootty is healthy and has simply taken a short break from his shoot schedule as he is observing Ramzan fasting. They emphasised that he is not dealing with any health issues, calling the cancer rumours “completely false”. “He is on vacation because of Ramzan. After the break, he will return to work”, his team stated.

The megastar silences health rumours, focuses on his upcoming big-budget film Instagram/mammootty





Mammootty, who recently wrapped up the first leg of shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s much-anticipated film, is expected to rejoin the sets soon. The film, which also stars Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil, is temporarily titled MMMN (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan). Filming for this big-budget project has already started in Sri Lanka and will continue across various locations including Delhi, Hyderabad, Thailand, Abu Dhabi, and London.

Despite the break, Mammootty’s calendar looks packed for the months ahead. He was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, where he played a washed-up detective entangled in a conspiracy after being hired to find the owner of a lost purse. The film, produced by Mammootty’s own banner, Mammootty Kampany, received a mixed response from critics.





Mammootty clears the air—no health issues, just a Ramzan break before returning to sets Instagram/mammootty





Up next, Mammootty will appear in Bazooka, an action thriller set to hit theatres on April 10. Another much-discussed project on the horizon is a film directed by Jithin K Jose, in which Mammootty plays a character inspired by the notorious serial killer Cyanide Mohan.

Mammootty recently won his 15th Filmfare Award for his performance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, and was also widely praised for his role in Kaathal: The Core.

For now, fans can rest easy knowing the actor is in good health and taking a well-deserved break before returning to work on his exciting new ventures.