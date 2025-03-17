Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mammootty’s team shuts down cancer rumours, confirms he’s healthy and prepping for Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil film

The megastar is on a short break from filming Mahesh Narayanan’s big-budget project with Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.

Mammootty

Mammootty takes a Ramzan break, gearing up for his next with Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil

Instagram/mammootty
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Over the last few days, rumours have been swirling online suggesting Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been diagnosed with colon cancer. On Sunday, a post on Reddit further fuelled speculation, claiming the actor was stepping back from work to undergo treatment. But Mammootty’s team has now put an end to the gossip, clarifying that there’s no truth to any of it.

The actor’s PR team stated that Mammootty is healthy and has simply taken a short break from his shoot schedule as he is observing Ramzan fasting. They emphasised that he is not dealing with any health issues, calling the cancer rumours “completely false”. “He is on vacation because of Ramzan. After the break, he will return to work”, his team stated.

The megastar silences health rumours, focuses on his upcoming big-budget filmInstagram/mammootty


Mammootty, who recently wrapped up the first leg of shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s much-anticipated film, is expected to rejoin the sets soon. The film, which also stars Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil, is temporarily titled MMMN (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan). Filming for this big-budget project has already started in Sri Lanka and will continue across various locations including Delhi, Hyderabad, Thailand, Abu Dhabi, and London.

Despite the break, Mammootty’s calendar looks packed for the months ahead. He was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, where he played a washed-up detective entangled in a conspiracy after being hired to find the owner of a lost purse. The film, produced by Mammootty’s own banner, Mammootty Kampany, received a mixed response from critics.


Mammootty clears the air—no health issues, just a Ramzan break before returning to setsInstagram/mammootty


Up next, Mammootty will appear in Bazooka, an action thriller set to hit theatres on April 10. Another much-discussed project on the horizon is a film directed by Jithin K Jose, in which Mammootty plays a character inspired by the notorious serial killer Cyanide Mohan.

Mammootty recently won his 15th Filmfare Award for his performance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, and was also widely praised for his role in Kaathal: The Core.

For now, fans can rest easy knowing the actor is in good health and taking a well-deserved break before returning to work on his exciting new ventures.

colon cancergood healthhealthymammoottymammootty kampanymohanlalfahadh faasil filmpreppingramzan fastingrumoursshort break

Related News

Kangana Ranaut
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut dismisses Oscars, slams America for ‘bullying and suppressing’ developing nations

uk-home-office-iStock
News

Sex assault convict’s UK asylum claim to be reassessed

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing
Health

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing

Cat food
News

Cat food brand Savage Pet recalls products due to bird flu contamination

More For You

Saira Banu Clarifies Divorce Rumors After AR Rahman’s Hospitalization

Saira Banu addresses speculation about her relationship with AR Rahman, confirming they remain husband and wife despite their separation

Getty Images

'We are still husband and wife': Saira Banu clears divorce rumours after AR Rahman’s hospitalisation

Music legend AR Rahman was rushed to a Chennai hospital recently after suffering from dehydration. According to doctors, he was discharged the same day after a routine check-up and is now recovering at home. As news of his health scare spread, concern poured in from fans and well-wishers. Amid the flurry of reports, his wife, Saira Banu, stepped forward to offer clarity, not just about Rahman’s condition, but also about their relationship.

Saira released a statement through her lawyer, Vandana Shah, wishing Rahman a speedy recovery. But more importantly, she made it clear that despite their separation, they are not legally divorced. “We are still husband and wife,” she said, addressing the growing public confusion. “We’ve been apart for personal reasons. I’ve been unwell these past couple of years and didn’t want to burden him emotionally. But there’s no divorce between us.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kanye West Calls Out Kim Over North West’s Music Debut with Diddy

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s latest clash over North West’s music debut and their children’s trademarks sparks a public controversy

Getty Images

Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian over North West’s music debut with Diddy amid kids' trademark battle

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has launched a public attack against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, accusing her of blocking their daughter North West from featuring on his new song and taking full control of their children’s trademarks. What began as a disagreement over their daughter’s involvement in Ye’s latest track has spiralled into a fierce battle over parental rights, creative freedom, and the future of their children’s identities.

Ye recently dropped a new track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featuring North West, Sean “Diddy” Combs, King Combs, and Chicago artist Jasmine Williams. However, behind the scenes, Kim reportedly intervened to prevent North’s appearance, allegedly sending legal letters to stop her participation. Kim’s reason? She claims to be protecting North from being associated with Diddy, who is currently facing serious legal charges. But critics argue Kim’s move is less about safeguarding her daughter and more about maintaining control.

Keep ReadingShow less
Influencer Orry & 7 Others Booked for Drinking Near Vaishno Devi

Social media influencer Orry, along with seven others, booked for allegedly consuming alcohol near the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra

Instagram/Orry/VaishnoDeviShrineBoard

Influencer Orry and 7 others booked for drinking near Vaishno Devi Shrine in violation of religious norms

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against popular influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The incident has sparked public outcry as the area holds deep religious significance for millions of devotees who visit the shrine every year.

The group, which includes Indian nationals Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Russian national Anastasila Arzamaskina, was reportedly found drinking at a hotel in the Cottage Suite area of Katra. This region falls under strict regulations that ban the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food because of its proximity to the shrine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek’

Amitabh Bachchan showers love and praise on Abhishek Bachchan after watching his latest film Be Happy on Prime Video

Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek’s ‘Be Happy’ performance 'extraordinary' in a heartfelt X post

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film Be Happy has caught the attention of none other than his father, Amitabh Bachchan. The proud dad took a moment to publicly express his joy and admiration for his son's work. After watching the film, Amitabh shared his thoughts on social media, calling Abhishek’s performance “extraordinary.”

On March 15, 2025, Big B posted on X writing, “What an honour for you Abhishek... Proud of you... and today saw Be Happy... such an extraordinary performance... love you.” It wasn’t just a one-off message either. Amitabh had earlier shown his support when the trailer was released, calling Abhishek “a father’s pride” and praising his ease in slipping into different characters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted leaving a London heliport, sparking dating rumours

Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted together again in London fuelling dating rumours

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have once again stirred conversation after being seen together in London for the second time in a month. On Friday, March 14, the two actors were spotted arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter. Both seemed relaxed and comfortable, dressed casually as they exchanged smiles and laughter with the heliport staff. Cruise wore black jeans with a brown shirt, while de Armas, 36, kept it simple in jeans, a white tee, and a black trench coat.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been seen in the same spot. The previous night, they were also photographed at the heliport, adding to the speculation about their connection. Representatives for both actors have yet to comment on these outings.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc