Website Logo
  • Monday, April 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Mammootty onboards Yoodlee Films’ Malayalam movie Bazooka

Yoodlee Films is the film studio of Saregama India Ltd.

Mammootty (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for amfAR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty is set to star in Yoodlee Films’ upcoming action movie Bazooka, to be directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The action film also features Gautham Menon and Gayathri Iyer.

Mammootty said he always enjoys collaborating with young professionals and is happy to work with Deeno, son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis, on his first film.

“I am really happy to be working with Deeno on this very exciting story. It is always invigorating to work with young professionals who see cinema and the world with fresh eyes, are willing to take risks, and want to tell stories that have never been told before. I am sure that this film will be a milestone for all of us and will thrill the audience as well,” the cinema icon said in a statement.

Yoodlee Films is the film studio of Saregama India Ltd.

Siddharth Anand, Senior Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said “Bazooka” is a special project as it would present Mammooty in a never-seen-before avatar.

“It will take his fans by absolute surprise. Since the time we first started out in 2015, our goal has been to break new ground in the way stories are told and, in this journey, synergizing with regional makers and in particular, with the Malayalam film industry has been an extremely rewarding experience,” Anand added.

Deeno Dennis said to have Mammootty headline his first film is a “dream come true and working with him is an experience of a lifetime.”

The film is also co-produced by Jinu V Abhraham and Dolvin Kuriakose.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shefali Shah: After watching Satya, Mira Nair said, ‘don’t know if you speak English’
Entertainment
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jagapathi Babu talks about North vs South cinema
Entertainment
Salman Khan unveils trailer for his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Hollywood News
Pakistan-born Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct new Star Wars film
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of daughter Malti Marie’s first Easter
NEWS
Riz Ahmed praises Pakistani film Joyland: ‘Amazing storytelling, writing, acting, and artistry’
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on solo music tour to US in July
FILM
How Aankhen made Bollywood mindless
Entertainment
Third edition of Jammu Film Festival kicks off
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up filming their upcoming untitled film
NEWS
Allu Arjun Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna shower love on Pushpa star
Entertainment
Shah Rukh tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, surpasses Lionel Messi, Harry-Meghan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW