Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam sets March 3 for theatrical release

Bheeshma Parvam Poster (Photo credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mammootty’s much-anticipated film Bheeshma Parvam is set to release in theatres on March 3, 2022. Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty’s son and actor, took to social media to share the new poster of the Malayalam-language film.

The superstar looks rugged and intense in the new poster as he sports long hair with a fiery look in the eyes. Sharing it on his Instagram handle, Salmaan wrote “make way for the king”. The poster has gone viral since then.

The exciting teaser and song video of the film have already attracted audiences’ attention and if reports are to be believed, the team will be unveiling the theatrical trailer soon.

Apart from India, the makers have planned to release Bheeshma Parvam in some key international markets also. As per reports, the overseas rights to the film have been acquired by Truth Global Films for approximately £688,554. Earlier, Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) was also sold for a whopping price in the international market.

Bheeshma Parvam is a high-profile gangster drama that features Mammootty in the lead role. The superstar reportedly plays the character of Michael, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s. The audience is looking forward to seeing him in this new avatar.

In addition to Mammootty, the film also features Anasuya Bhardwaj, Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Veena Nandakumar, and others in important roles. It is written by Neerad and Devadath Shaji and directed by debutant filmmaker Amal Neerad. The film is produced by Amal Neerad himself, under the banner Amal Neerad Productions.

Aside from Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty also has some other exciting projects in the pipeline, including Puzhu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, CBI 5, and Bilal.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.