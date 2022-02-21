Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

Entertainment

Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam sets March 3 for theatrical release

Bheeshma Parvam Poster (Photo credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mammootty’s much-anticipated film Bheeshma Parvam is set to release in theatres on March 3, 2022. Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty’s son and actor, took to social media to share the new poster of the Malayalam-language film.

The superstar looks rugged and intense in the new poster as he sports long hair with a fiery look in the eyes. Sharing it on his Instagram handle, Salmaan wrote “make way for the king”. The poster has gone viral since then.

The exciting teaser and song video of the film have already attracted audiences’ attention and if reports are to be believed, the team will be unveiling the theatrical trailer soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Apart from India, the makers have planned to release Bheeshma Parvam in some key international markets also. As per reports, the overseas rights to the film have been acquired by Truth Global Films for approximately £688,554. Earlier, Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) was also sold for a whopping price in the international market.

Bheeshma Parvam is a high-profile gangster drama that features Mammootty in the lead role. The superstar reportedly plays the character of Michael, who was a dreaded gangster in the 1980s. The audience is looking forward to seeing him in this new avatar.

In addition to Mammootty, the film also features Anasuya Bhardwaj, Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Veena Nandakumar, and others in important roles. It is written by Neerad and Devadath Shaji and directed by debutant filmmaker Amal Neerad. The film is produced by Amal Neerad himself, under the banner Amal Neerad Productions.

Aside from Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty also has some other exciting projects in the pipeline, including Puzhu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, CBI 5, and Bilal.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kamal Haasan quits as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil
Entertainment
Zaira Wasim reacts to ongoing hijab row; calls ban on it an injustice
Entertainment
Yami Gautam on playing Naina in her latest release A Thursday
INTERVIEWS
Ritwik Bhowmik: Nobody achieves success without some help along the way
Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna to star alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 2
Entertainment
Gina Rodriguez: I’m the happiest when I make romcoms
Entertainment
Confirmed: Colors to axe Balika Vadhu 2
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone confirms biopic on father Prakash Padukone in the works
Entertainment
‘Alec Baldwin’ and producers of “Rust”, including Anjul Nigam, sued by family of…
Entertainment
Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar packs a punch as menacing gangster
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty: Bappi Lahiri understood my dancing, will miss him forever
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt and late Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior to arrive on March 4
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel…
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row
Pakistan introduces fake news law targeting criticism of military, judiciary
Indian conjoined twins vote in dark glasses for confidentiality
Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam sets March 3 for theatrical release
India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE