Vishnu Manchu’s 'Kannappa' trailer drops June 13 with Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal in the mythological epic

The buzz around Vishnu Manchu’s epic film Kannappa is steadily building, and now, fans finally have a date to mark. The official trailer of the much-awaited mythological action drama is set to release on 13 June, just two weeks before its global theatrical premiere on 27 June.
Star-studded ensemble brings myth to life
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa promises to bring a larger-than-life story rooted in devotion, action, and spiritual legend. The film is based on the life of the legendary Shiva devotee Kannappa, and the cast lineup is packed with big names. Alongside Vishnu Manchu in the lead, the film features major stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Arpit Ranka, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.
The trailer, set to release on 13 June, is expected to offer a first look into the film’s scale, its visual storytelling, and the unique treatment of its devotional themes. Though the production team is keeping footage under wraps, industry insiders say viewers can expect a complete cinematic world built with grand visuals and intense performances, with some surprise cameos that are still being kept tightly under wraps.
High on ambition, scale, and visual spectacle
Produced by Vasaraa Entertainment Worldwide, Kannappa has been in the works for several years and is positioned as one of the most ambitious mythological films in recent times. Bringing together action, emotion, and spiritual themes, the film seeks to bridge traditional lore with mainstream appeal. From high-end VFX to elaborate sets and costumes, the makers have invested heavily in creating a spectacle for the big screen.
The trailer launch on 13 June is expected to kickstart the final phase of promotions ahead of the film’s worldwide release on 27 June. With a stellar cast and an emotionally rich narrative at its core, Kannappa is being touted as a potential game-changer for the mythological genre in Indian cinema.