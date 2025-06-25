Skip to content
‘Drishyam 3’ will follow the same story in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, confirms writer-director Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, and Venkatesh will lead their versions as makers plan a possible simultaneous release.

Drishyam 3 same story

Drishyam 3 marks the return of Georgekutty and his secrets

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 25, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • Jeethu Joseph confirmed Drishyam 3 will have the same plot in Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu.
  • Shooting begins in October 2025; the script is nearly complete.
  • Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, and Venkatesh will reprise their roles in their respective versions.
  • Makers are discussing a simultaneous theatrical release across all languages.

The suspense thriller Drishyam 3 will tell the same story in all its language versions, director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed. Quashing speculation about the Hindi adaptation having a different plot, Joseph said the film’s core narrative will be consistent across Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, with only regional adjustments.


Jeethu Joseph clears the air on script changes for the Hindi version

Jeethu Joseph clarified that the ongoing rumours about divergent plots for each version were inaccurate. “The Hindi film will also be based on my story. Once I complete the script, it will be handed over to their team, who will adapt it culturally, but the story remains the same,” he said.

While the Malayalam version continues with Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the Hindi and Telugu versions will see Ajay Devgn and Venkatesh return to their respective lead roles. The script is nearing completion, and pre-production is expected to pick up speed in the coming months, with cameras set to roll in October 2025.


Simultaneous release in theatres being considered

The director also addressed growing curiosity about whether the films would release together. “There’s been a request for a simultaneous release,” Joseph revealed, adding that the team is seriously considering it due to how OTT culture impacts multilingual viewership.

Although it’s uncertain whether all three versions will be shot at the same time due to scheduling constraints of the lead actors, the idea of releasing the film on the same date across languages is gaining momentum.

Drishyam 3 same story


The Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013, follows a man protecting his family after an accidental death. The second film, released directly on OTT in 2021, escalated the tension with a new witness. The plot for the third film is still under wraps, but excitement is mounting across fanbases in all three languages.

