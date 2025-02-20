Skip to content
Drishyam 3: Malayalam thriller, remade across Indian and foreign languages, returns for a third instalment

The much-awaited sequel is set to continue George Kutty’s gripping tale, keeping audiences on edge once again.

IMDB
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 20, 2025
Malayalam cinema’s biggest thriller series is making a comeback! Mohanlal has officially announced that Drishyam 3 is in the works, once again teaming up with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor. The news has sparked excitement among fans, as the Drishyam franchise remains one of the most celebrated crime thrillers in Indian cinema.

The announcement came via Mohanlal’s social media, where he shared a picture with Jeethu and Antony, captioned, “The past never stays silent. Drishyam 3 confirmed.” This cryptic powerful message hints at the suspense-filled narrative the series is known for.

Released in 2013, Drishyam changed the game for Malayalam thrillers. The story of Georgekutty, an ordinary man who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family, resonated with audiences across India. The film was later remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhalese, and even Mandarin.

Eight years later, Drishyam 2 premiered on Prime Video and managed to surprise audiences yet again. Picking up from where the first film left off, the sequel was praised for its clever storytelling and shocking twists. However, it ended on an ambiguous note, leaving fans wondering what’s next for Georgekutty and his family.

While details about the storyline remain under wraps, director Jeethu Joseph has previously hinted that he has a fitting conclusion in mind. In an interview, he revealed that while the film’s climax is clear in his head, he is still working on connecting the dots. With Mohanlal’s confirmation, it is evident that the team is now confident about moving forward.

Over the years, Jeethu and Mohanlal have worked on multiple projects separately, but Drishyam remains their most iconic collaboration. Fans have been asking about Drishyam 3 ever since the second instalment ended on a cliff-hanger, and now, their wait is finally paying off.

As production gears up, more updates about the cast and release timeline are expected soon. Until then, fans can only speculate—what new challenges await Georgekutty? And will he once again outsmart the law?

One thing is certain: Drishyam 3 is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, just like its predecessors.

