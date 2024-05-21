  • Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Mohanlal turns 64; fans, colleagues extend wishes

A recipient of five national awards and a handful of state awards, Mohanlal has also been conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2019.

Mohanlal (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 64 on Tuesday, with fans and movie colleagues flooding social media with heartfelt greetings for their favorite actor.

Diehard fans shared pictures of the Drishyam actor on their social media accounts, adding touching captions to wish their beloved “Lalettan”.

Superstar Mammootty is one of his industry colleagues who first extended birthday greetings to Mohanlal.

“Happy Birthday, Dear Lal,” Mammootty said in a Facebook post. He also shared a photo of him giving a kiss to Lal on his cheek during a function.

“Lead man for forty years among a very critical and discerning audience. 400 films? Some might exclaim in disbelief. I, on the contrary, am looking forward to him beating Mr. Prem Nazir’s record of 500 films. On his birthday, that is my best wish to him. The best of health to you, Mr.@Mohanlal, to break many more records,” Kamal Hassan posted on his X handle.

“Aadujeevitham” actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted photos of the legendary actor on all his social media handles with the caption “Happy Birthday Laletta”.

Sukumaran, who is currently working with Mohanlal on his directorial venture L2: Empuraan, also shared a picture of him from the upcoming movie.

“To the legend who has been a reason for loving the world of cinema. Happy birthday Laletta,” actor Kunchacko Boban said in a FB post.

Actors Manju Warrier, Shobhana, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas were among the numerous film personalities who extended birthday greetings to Mohanlal.

Born on May 21, 1960, Mohanlal had an illustrious movie career spanning over four decades with more than 400 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, besides Malayalam.

A recipient of five national awards and a handful of state awards, Mohanlal has also been conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the Union government in 2019.

According to film sources, the actor would have a low-key birthday celebration with his family members.

Related Stories

NEWS
Sikkim’s ‘Tara, The Lost Star’ shines at Cannes 2024
NEWS
AR Rahman set to perform in Malaysia
NEWS
Kamal Hassan announces release date for ‘Indian 2’
NEWS
Zayn Malik performs first concert since leaving One Direction
NEWS
Arun Govil to Vivek Oberoi: 5 actors who played Modi on-screen
NEWS
‘Baahubali’ fame Sathyaraj to play Modi in upcoming biopic
NEWS
Delhi-bred filmmaker in Cannes Critics’ Week with Estonian entry
NEWS
‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’: AR Rahman unveils doc-feature at Cannes
NEWS
Focus Features buys international rights to Riz Ahmed’s ‘Hamlet’
NEWS
Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in Cannes
NEWS
Ranveer, Deepika, Akshay and other celebs vote in Mumbai
NEWS
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…