Lyca Productions' sudden exit sparks uncertainty over Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ release

With just days left for its planned release on March 27, the big-budget Malayalam sequel L2: Empuraan finds itself in an uncertain spot. So, what exactly is happening? The UK-based production house Lyca Productions, originally a co-producer of the film, is reportedly facing serious financial trouble, and this is threatening to derail the project’s smooth release.

Lyca Productions, a major player in Tamil cinema, had partnered with Aashirvad Cinemas for Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead, Empuraan has been one of the most talked-about films in recent times. But Lyca’s ongoing financial problems, made worse by the underperformance of several of its recent projects, have caused major setbacks.

According to reports, Lyca’s financial strain has been building up following a string of big-budget flops like Lal Salaam, Indian 2, Vidaamuyarchi, and Vettaiyan. With debts piling up and investors pressuring the company to settle dues, Lyca has reportedly decided to back out of Empuraan. Their exit has sparked concerns about the release timeline of the film.





In response to this crisis, Aashirvad Cinemas has stepped in to stabilise the situation. They have now partnered with Sree Gokulam Movies to manage the film’s distribution and other business aspects. This move is expected to clear the hurdles and ensure the film sees the light of day as planned.

Despite all the back-and-forth, there’s been no official statement yet about a delay. Insiders claim the release is still on track for March 27, but fans are understandably anxious. Adding to the complexity, the film’s post-theatrical rights have not yet been finalised, which could be another factor influencing the release plan.

For Lyca Productions, Empuraan was supposed to be a much-needed win, but their financial troubles may have forced them to step aside. Now, all eyes are on Aashirvad Cinemas and Gokulam Movies to navigate the remaining challenges and deliver one of Malayalam cinema’s most-awaited sequels to screens without further hiccups.

