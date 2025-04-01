Skip to content
L2: Empuraan - A film that shattered records and sparked a political storm

Despite political firestorms and legal fights, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj blockbuster refuses to slow down, smashing records and silencing critics.

Empuraan Storm: Success, Censorship Debate & Political Attacks

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal at a press meet for L2: Empuraan

Pooja Pillai
Apr 01, 2025
Few films manage to be both a record-breaking success and a lightning rod for controversy at the same time. But L2: Empuraan, the much-hyped sequel to Lucifer, has done exactly that. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial, starring Mohanlal, has not only rewritten and shattered box office history but also sparked a nationwide debate on censorship, political narratives, and artistic freedom.

On one hand, it’s the fastest Malayalam film to gross £5.1 million (₹50 crore) in Kerala, the first Malayalam film to cross £10.2 million (₹100 crore) overseas, and a £20.4 million (₹200 crore) club entrant within just five days. On the other hand, it has been accused of pushing a political agenda, leading to 2m 8s, 24 last-minute cuts, a legal battle, and a full-blown culture war.

It stirred a wide range of opinions, with members of the right wing even accusing director Prithviraj Sukumaran of having connections to terrorist groups without any substantiated evidence. These unfounded accusations have unfortunately even extended to his wife, Supriya Menon, a respected journalist and producer, suggesting dubious affiliations without merit.

So, how did this explosive mix come about?



The political flashpoint: What sparked the controversy?

The controversy surrounding L2: Empuraan began after its first-day shows, due to scenes that many believed referenced the 2002 Gujarat riots. The film’s narrative was seen as focusing on the retaliation by Hindu mobs while failing to depict the Godhra train burning incident that triggered the violence. This led to the RSS-backed magazine Organiser calling out the film, first targeting Mohanlal, then shifting focus to director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi dismissed the entire controversy as a “business stunt” to hype up the film, but the backlash was real. The film’s portrayal of the National Investigation Agency as corrupt, its depiction of central investigative agencies, and a reference to the Ministry of Defence further fuelled the fire. Today, a BJP leader from Thrissur has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court, demanding an immediate ban on the film to prevent communal unrest.

Adding another layer of intrigue, producers Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan are already under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) scanner for alleged foreign funding violations. The petitioner accused the film of deliberately undermining the ED’s credibility.

Amid these tumultuous claims, the Kerala High Court has addressed the petition seeking to ban the film, ruling that the movie will continue its screenings as scheduled. The court’s decision, especially during such a crucial time, highlights the importance of artistic freedom and brings to light the broader need to protect creative expression from unwarranted censorship.



24 cuts and a “voluntary” re-edit: The censorship debate

With pressure mounting, L2: Empuraan underwent a “voluntary” re-edit of 2 minutes and 8 seconds, initially reported to include 17 cuts but later increased to a total of 24.

  • The villain’s name has been changed from Bejarangi to Baldev to avoid direct connections with Bajrang Dal or any real-life figures.
  • Scenes of violence involving a pregnant woman have been removed.
  • A sequence showing the assault of a woman has been cut.
  • A vehicle displaying religious symbols has been edited out.
  • Negative references to the NIA have been muted.
  • Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s name has been removed from the “thank you” credits

Antony Perumbavoor in an interaction with the media today, clarified that these changes were a collective decision and not due to political pressure. However, the timing of the edits, coming only after the Organiser article and BJP backlash, certainly suggests otherwise.

Mohanlal’s apology and Prithviraj’s mute reshare vs. Murali Gopi’s silence

As the heat intensified, Mohanlal took the safest route, a carefully worded apology. The superstar expressed regret over the film hurting sentiments, emphasising that it was never intentional. Director Prithviraj, with just a reshare of the apology, remained defiant. While the writer Murali Gopi wasn’t openly combative, his silence and refusal to issue a similar statement spoke volumes.
He took it a step further, throwing in a cryptic Eid wishes post on Facebook. Was this a way of calling out censorship without directly challenging it? Or was he simply done with the politics of it all?

Mohanlal's apology after the controversy Facebook Screengrab/Mohanlal


Box office juggernaut: Controversy didn’t stop the money flow

Despite the political firestorm, L2: Empuraan has smashed every possible record:

  • Fastest Malayalam film to reach £5.1 million (₹50 crore) in Kerala.
  • First Malayalam film to cross £10.2 million (₹100 crore) in overseas markets.
  • Entered the £20.4 million (₹200 crore) club in just five days.
  • Highest-grossing Malayalam film in the UAE and UK.

In fact, instead of trimming and destroying the film, the controversy may have actually fuelled ticket sales. With Empuraan becoming a talking point across India, even those who might not have been interested in a Malayalam political - action thriller lined up at theatres just to see what all the fuss was about.



The bigger picture: A dangerous precedent for Indian cinema?

At its core, the L2: Empuraan saga isn’t just about one film. It’s about who controls narratives in Indian cinema. The RSS and BJP’s pressure on the film raises serious questions about censorship. If even a box office behemoth with an industry legend like Mohanlal has to bow to edits, what does this mean for smaller, independent filmmakers?

Even more concerning is the legal attack on the producers, with allegations of foreign funding and anti-government agendas. Are we now entering an era where films that challenge certain narratives will not just face cuts but also legal repercussions?


Final thoughts: A film that defined the year or even the decade

Love it or hate it, L2: Empuraan has redefined the landscape of Malayalam cinema. It has proven that regional films can go global, both in earnings and impact. But it has also exposed the thin line between artistic freedom and political scrutiny.
For now, the re-edited version is expected to hit theatres tomorrow, continuing its historic run. However, the battle over cinema’s right to tell controversial stories is far from over. And if the past few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that L2: Empuraan has set a new benchmark and become a statement in its own right.

