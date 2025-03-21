Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan' smashes pre-sale records, set for historic box office debut

Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan' is already making waves before its release, setting new benchmarks in pre-sales. The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit 'Lucifer' has generated massive anticipation, and early box office figures reflect that excitement.
The pre-release ticket sales for 'L2: Empuraan' have crossed Rs 12 crore globally, a new high for a Malayalam film in the international market. With advance booking now open in India, the numbers are expected to climb further. According to industry reports, the film could see an opening weekend collection between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore worldwide.
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'L2: Empuraan' expands the universe established in 'Lucifer,' with Mohanlal reprising his role as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, ensuring a wider audience reach.
One of the key factors contributing to the record-breaking pre-sales is Mohanlal’s immense popularity across different regions, especially in Gulf countries and international markets like Australia, the US, and the UK. The film also holds a unique distinction as the first Malayalam movie to be released in IMAX, adding to the excitement.
Advance bookings opened on March 21, and the response was immediate. Within an hour of launch, nearly 93,500 tickets were sold through BookMyShow. This rush even outpaced some major Bollywood and South Indian blockbusters, including 'Pushpa 2,' which previously set records for early bookings.
Prithviraj Sukumaran himself took to social media to announce the opening of bookings, urging fans to secure their tickets before release day on March 27. The trailer, which dropped on March 20, further amplified the buzz, teasing a gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences.
A Grand Cinematic Experience – The first Malayalam film to release in IMAX, promising larger-than-life action and storytellingInstagram/empuraanmovie
The current highest-grossing Malayalam film, 'Manjummel Boys,' holds a record of Rs 241 crore. If 'L2: Empuraan' receives positive reviews and maintains strong word-of-mouth, it could challenge this record and become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever.
With a stellar cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and international actor Jerome Flynn, 'L2: Empuraan' is set for a grand opening. If early numbers are any indication, this film is set to make history at the box office.