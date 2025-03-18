Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

L2: Empuraan becomes first Malayalam film to release in IMAX, breaks North American records

Mohanlal’s action-packed sequel makes history with an IMAX debut while smashing advance sales records overseas.

L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan makes history as the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX

Instagram/empuraanmovie
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is making history. Yes, we mean that! The film is officially the first-ever Malayalam movie to release in IMAX, a truly ground-breaking moment for the industry. As the countdown to its March 27 premiere begins, the film has already shattered records in North America, setting the stage for a monumental global release.

IMAX release: A game-changer for Malayalam cinema

The announcement that L2: Empuraan will be available in IMAX is a major breakthrough for Malayalam cinema. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the news, emphasizing that this move will bring an unparalleled cinematic experience to audiences worldwide. IMAX’s massive screens, superior sound quality, and immersive visuals will completely elevate the film’s action sequences and storytelling, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who also stars in the film, shared his excitement on social media, stating, “It gives us immense pride to announce that L2: Empuraan will be the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX. We hope this is the beginning of a long and illustrious association between IMAX and Malayalam Cinema.”

Record-breaking advance sales in North America

Beyond its historic IMAX release, L2: Empuraan is already rewriting box office records. The film has become the highest-grossing Malayalam premiere in North America, with advance ticket sales crossing $125,000. In the USA alone, it has earned around $32,000 from just nine locations across 26 shows, selling nearly 1,500 tickets. With more than a week left until its release, experts predict these numbers will continue to climb.

A blockbuster in the making

The excitement around L2: Empuraan is at an all-time high. As the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide, the stakes are massive. Industry predictions suggest an opening-day collection of at least Rs 40 crore globally, potentially setting new records for Malayalam cinema.

The global buzz was further amplified when hundreds of fans gathered at New York’s Times Square for the film’s teaser unveiling. Even superstar Rajinikanth, who got an exclusive first look at the trailer, showered it with praise, adding to the film’s growing hype.

Setting a new standard for Malayalam films globally

While Hindi and Telugu films have traditionally dominated international markets, L2: Empuraan is hopefully proving that Malayalam cinema is ready to take the global stage. Fingers crossed! The film’s IMAX release and record-breaking pre-sales indicate a shift in audience preferences, opening new doors for the industry.



To build excitement, the makers are also re-releasing Lucifer in theatres on March 20, allowing audiences to relive the first chapter before L2: Empuraan hits screens on March 27 in both standard and IMAX formats. As the release date approaches, all eyes are on the box office to see just how high this iconic sequel will soar.

box officel2: empuraanmalayalam cinemanorth americaprithviraj sukumarantovino thomasblockbustermohanlalimax

Related News

Happy Gilmore 2
Entertainment

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer drops, release date and star-studded cast confirmed

March 2025 ultimate binge list: Adolescence, MobLand, The Residence & more you can’t miss!
Entertainment

March 2025 ultimate binge list: Adolescence, MobLand, The Residence & more you can’t miss!

Cake Box secures £7 million funding for Ambala Foods acquisition
Business

Cake Box secures £7 million funding for Ambala Foods acquisition

Starmer
Featured

Government announces disability benefit cuts, aims to save £5bn

More For You

Krrish 4 Delayed as Siddharth Anand Exits, Rakesh Roshan Steps Down

Krrish 4 faces fresh delays as director Siddharth Anand exits and Rakesh Roshan steps back from the director’s chair

Instagram/worldofkrrish

Krrish 4 faces major setback as Siddharth Anand exits and Rakesh Roshan steps down as director

Fans waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s return as India’s homegrown superhero will have to hold on longer. The much-talked-about Krrish 4 has been delayed yet again, and this time, it’s due to a major shakeup behind the scenes.

Director-producer Siddharth Anand, who was earlier brought on board to steer the film, has now exited the project. Anand, known for hits like War and Pathaan, was supposed to co-produce Krrish 4 through his banner Marflix alongside Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft. However, with his upcoming commitments on King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, his schedule couldn’t accommodate the superhero film. Insiders clarify that Anand’s decision had nothing to do with the rumoured Rs 700 crore budget but was purely due to clashing timelines. Filming for King is set to continue throughout the year, leaving no room for Krrish 4 in his calendar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift Dominates 2025 iHeartRadio Awards with Wins

Taylor Swift dominates the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Getty Images

Taylor Swift sweeps 2025 iHeartRadio Awards with multiple wins for Eras Tour performances

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up Los Angeles on March 17 with a star-studded event at the Dolby Theatre. But it was Taylor Swift who stole the show, picking up a stack of fan-voted awards and showing the world why she’s still at the top of her game.

Swift was the talk of the night. She took home Artist of the Year and the Tour of the Century award for her massive, globe-trotting Eras Tour. The tour, which kicked off exactly two years before the awards night, covered five continents and wrapped up in Vancouver in late 2024. Swift described it as the toughest challenge of her career but also the most rewarding. In a pre-recorded video message, she said the three-and-a-half-hour shows pushed her limits, but the energy and support from fans made it all worth it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will Smith

Will Smith announces his musical comeback with Based on a True Story, his first album in 20 years

Getty Images

Will Smith makes a comeback with first album in 20 years, ‘Based on a true story’

Will Smith is returning to his music roots after 20 years with Based on a True Story, his first album since 2005, releasing March 28. Known for his early rap career with DJ Jazzy Jeff and later as a solo artist, Smith is now using music to tell his side of the story after a rough few years in the spotlight.

This new album comes after a long pause in his music career. His last full-length project, Lost and Found, dropped back in 2005. Since then, Smith has mainly focused on acting, with highs like King Richard (which earned him an Oscar) and lows like the backlash following his onstage altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. That moment led to a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards and stalled several film projects. But for now, Smith seems ready to reset.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 5 epic mythology movies

From sacred legends to silver screens—mythology is having its cinematic moment

Instagram

Top 5 epic mythology movies making ancient legends cool again

Imagine this: Zeus sliding into your DMs. What about Shiva wielding a cosmic weapon in a dystopian wasteland? Or maybe, Thor cracking jokes while swinging a hammer that defies physics (and common sense)! Ancient gods and legendary heroes aren’t chilling in dusty books anymore, right? They’ve, in fact, traded scrolls for screenplays and stepped into CGI-loaded universes. Yes, that's right! Welcome to the era where mythology isn’t just history; instead, it’s high-octane entertainment.

Ancient heroes, cosmic wars, and divine destinies—myths reborn for the modern ageiStock

Keep ReadingShow less
'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set for August 2025 release

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR gear up for an epic showdown in War 2, hitting theatres August 2025

Instagram/Warthefilm

'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set for August 2025 release

The much-anticipated sequel War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has locked in its release date: August 14, 2025. Yash Raj Films (YRF), the studio behind the project, confirmed the news by re-sharing a fan-made video on their official X handle, cheekily hinting at the chaos to come in cinemas even before the movie’s promotions have officially begun.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster War, which featured Hrithik Roshan alongside Tiger Shroff. In this sequel, Roshan reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, and joining him is Jr NTR in a pivotal role. Kiara Advani also stars in the film. Ayan Mukerji, with his last release Brahmastra, steps into the director’s seat this time, taking over from Siddharth Anand, who directed the first film.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc