L2: Empuraan becomes first Malayalam film to release in IMAX, breaks North American records

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is making history. Yes, we mean that! The film is officially the first-ever Malayalam movie to release in IMAX, a truly ground-breaking moment for the industry. As the countdown to its March 27 premiere begins, the film has already shattered records in North America, setting the stage for a monumental global release.

IMAX release: A game-changer for Malayalam cinema

The announcement that L2: Empuraan will be available in IMAX is a major breakthrough for Malayalam cinema. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the news, emphasizing that this move will bring an unparalleled cinematic experience to audiences worldwide. IMAX’s massive screens, superior sound quality, and immersive visuals will completely elevate the film’s action sequences and storytelling, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who also stars in the film, shared his excitement on social media, stating, “It gives us immense pride to announce that L2: Empuraan will be the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX. We hope this is the beginning of a long and illustrious association between IMAX and Malayalam Cinema.”

Record-breaking advance sales in North America

Beyond its historic IMAX release, L2: Empuraan is already rewriting box office records. The film has become the highest-grossing Malayalam premiere in North America, with advance ticket sales crossing $125,000. In the USA alone, it has earned around $32,000 from just nine locations across 26 shows, selling nearly 1,500 tickets. With more than a week left until its release, experts predict these numbers will continue to climb.

A blockbuster in the making

The excitement around L2: Empuraan is at an all-time high. As the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide, the stakes are massive. Industry predictions suggest an opening-day collection of at least Rs 40 crore globally, potentially setting new records for Malayalam cinema.

The global buzz was further amplified when hundreds of fans gathered at New York’s Times Square for the film’s teaser unveiling. Even superstar Rajinikanth, who got an exclusive first look at the trailer, showered it with praise, adding to the film’s growing hype.

Setting a new standard for Malayalam films globally

While Hindi and Telugu films have traditionally dominated international markets, L2: Empuraan is hopefully proving that Malayalam cinema is ready to take the global stage. Fingers crossed! The film’s IMAX release and record-breaking pre-sales indicate a shift in audience preferences, opening new doors for the industry.









To build excitement, the makers are also re-releasing Lucifer in theatres on March 20, allowing audiences to relive the first chapter before L2: Empuraan hits screens on March 27 in both standard and IMAX formats. As the release date approaches, all eyes are on the box office to see just how high this iconic sequel will soar.