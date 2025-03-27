Skip to content
‘L2: Empuraan’ review roundup: A visual spectacle or a style-over-substance sequel?

A grand spectacle with stunning visuals, but does it match the storytelling brilliance of Lucifer?

‘L2: Empuraan’

Mohanlal returns as Khureshi Ab’raam in L2: Empuraan, delivering his signature screen presence amidst stunning visuals

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai

The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer (2019), L2: Empuraan, has arrived, riding on sky-high expectations. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, the film promised to push Malayalam cinema to international standards. But does it live up to the hype? Critics and audiences are divided.

Empuraan expands the Lucifer universe, diving into the past of Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally AKA Khureshi Ab’raam while fleshing out Zayed Masood, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film juggles global crime networks with Kerala’s political chaos, but many critics argue that the constant back-and-forth weakens the storytelling. According to some, the first half builds intrigue, but slow pacing and excessive exposition take away from its impact. Some reviewers appreciated the effort to deepen the narrative, while others felt it lost the crispness of the original.

Mohanlal commands attention whenever he appears, delivering the gravitas and aura expected from his role. However, much like in Lucifer, he is used sparingly, making his presence felt but leaving us wanting more of him in the movie. Meanwhile, Prithviraj takes centre stage as Zayed Masood, with a backstory that, while compelling, slows down the momentum of the present-day events. Tovino Thomas as Jatin Ramdas and Manju Warrier as Priyadarshini add to the drama, with Manju getting a meatier role this time. Some appreciated Manju Warrier's expanded role, while others wished her character had even more to do.

No one can faultEmpuraan for its technical finesse. Sujith Vaassudev’s cinematography delivers breathtaking visuals, and we can clearly say it’s a step ahead of what we expected in terms of the visuals. Deepak Dev’s score enhances certain moments beautifully. But some critics feel the film leans too much on spectacle, especially with the long slow-motion sequences, elaborate world-building, and stretched-out action scenes that could have been crisper with tighter editing. Others, however, feel the grandeur is justified, elevating Malayalam cinema to a global scale.

Social media reactions, however, reflect the split verdict. While many fans hail the grand production values and Mohanlal’s magnetic screen presence, others argue that Empuraan prioritises style over substance. Some feel the film lacks the strong emotional core that made Lucifer stand out, while others were left underwhelmed by what they see as a predictable revenge plot. A few critics also noted that the film sets up more for future instalments rather than delivering a fully rounded story on its own.

L2: Empuraan is ambitious and visually stunning, a never-seen-before spectacle, but does it pack the punch of a great sequel? While it delivers a thrilling ride for fans of the franchise, it feels more like a stepping stone to something bigger rather than a fully satisfying standalone experience. Whether it was worth the wait depends on what you value more: style or storytelling. However, despite its storytelling flaws, the film remains a grand theatrical spectacle best experienced on the big screen with all its cinematic flair.

