  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Thinking of getting behind the camera again

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo from Prithviraj’s Instagram)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the 2019 release Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. He was supposed to direct the sequel to the film titled L2: Empuraan. However, due to the pandemic, the film has been postponed.

But, recently, on Twitter Prithviraj hinted at his next directorial. He shared a short story written by his daughter Alankrita, and wrote, “This was the best story line I heard during this lockdown. But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. Details will follow soon 🙂 #DirectionBugBites #Ally’stories.”

Well, the story Alankrita has written reads, “Father and son lived in America. World War 2 happened and they shifted to a refugee camp. There they stayed for 2 years and the war ended. They went back home and lived happily ever after. The end.”

Talking about other projects of Prithviraj, the actor will be seen in films like Kuruthi, Star, Jana Gana Mana, Cold Case, Bhramam, Aadujeevitham, Theerppu, Kaduva, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, and L2: Empuraan.

A few days ago, it was reported that Cold Case will be getting a direct-to-digital release. However, it is not yet announced on which OTT platform the film will be released.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

