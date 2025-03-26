L2 Empuraan: Box office records, casting rumours, hidden clues and more!

When a film stops being just a film when it becomes a cultural earthquake, a global conspiracy, and a fan-fuelled religion you know something extraordinary is happening. L2: Empuraan is more than just a sequel, it’s a coronation, or can we say a myth in motion, or a phenomenon rewriting the rules of cinema itself.

In Kerala, a state fondly known as ‘God’s Own Country,’ Mohanlal’s on-screen presence is nothing short of a celestial event. He isn’t merely an actor; he’s a force of nature, a legend whose gaze commands empires. With Empuraan, he doesn’t just return he ascends.

Malayalam cinema has always been a realm of raw, unfiltered artistry. It defies borders, blending parallel cinema’s grit with commercial grandeur. But even by these legendary standards, Empuraan is in a league of its own. A sequel that eclipses its predecessor, a film that shattered records before its release, and a cultural juggernaut that has Bollywood scrambling, Hollywood watching, and fans across continents analysing every frame.

From Illuminati symbolism to Yakuza underworld wars, from Malayalam cinema’s first IMAX spectacle to global fan armies dissecting every detail, Empuraan is more than a film—it’s the game.

The unprecedented box office blitz













Even before its release, Empuraan is making history:

First Malayalam film to sell over one million advance tickets on BookMyShow.

£4.7 in pre-release ticket sales.

Biggest-ever international opening for a Malayalam film (£5.5 million).

Fifth-biggest Indian opener in the Gulf region.





Decoding Empuraan’s occult visual language

From its first teaser, Empuraan sparked a digital Da Vinci Code, with fans analysing every symbol and insignia.

1. The eagle, the eye, and the Illuminati enigma

A golden eagle with spread wings —Freemasonry’s 33rd-degree emblem or the Roman Empire’s seal?

—Freemasonry’s 33rd-degree emblem or the Roman Empire’s seal? A cicada (or bee) with the Eye of Providence— a nod to Cicada 3301, the cryptographic cult?

a nod to Cicada 3301, the cryptographic cult? The blood-red “L”—does it stand for Lucifer, Lux (light in Latin), or something more sinister?

2. The dragon and the Yakuza connection

A crimson dragon on a white shirt ; classic Yakuza insignia.

; classic Yakuza insignia. In Lucifer, Vivek Oberoi’s lighter bore the same mark.

bore the same mark. Speculation suggests Rick Yune (Fast & Furious) plays a Yakuza overlord, locking horns with Khureshi.

Theories are running wild:

“Khureshi and Ab’ram are two different people.”

“Mammootty is Khureshi.”

“The Yakuza are the true masterminds.”

The film isn’t even out yet, and fans have already turned into detectives.





Technical mastery: Crafting a visual spectacle

Shot on Sony CineAlta Venice cameras (2.76:1 aspect ratio).

First Malayalam film in IMAX.

Cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev , Art Direction by Mohandas, maintaining perfect continuity from Lucifer.

Stunt Silva's action choreography bringing together raw realism within the high-octane action spectacle





The casting wars: Hollywood, Bollywood, and the ghost of Fahadh Faasil

Director Prithviraj is in fact using casting as a weapon of intrigue.





1. The phantom antagonist, A shadowy figure in the poster has ignited speculation:

Don Lee (Train to Busan)?

Eriq Ebouaney (Hitman)?

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad)?

Prithviraj’s response? “Fahadh Faasil? Tom Cruise? Robert De Niro? Sure.”2. The Aamir Khan nuclear bomb

A viral image of a silhouetted figure led fans to believe Aamir Khan has a role.

His sister Nikhat Khan is confirmed in the film.

Could this be Indian cinema’s ultimate showdown like The Perfectionist vs. The Complete Actor?

3. The Mammootty wildcard

Reddit is convinced: Mammootty is Khureshi.

The theory? Mohanlal is Ab’ram, Mammootty is his nemesis.

This isn’t casting anymore, it’s psychological warfare.

The lore expansion: Prequel, sequel, or time-bending saga?

Lucifer ended with the revelation that Stephen Nedumpally = Khureshi Ab’ram. But Empuraan is changing the game.

The Afghanistan connection Govardhan (Indrajith) hinted at Stephen’s “reconstruction work” in war zones. Is Empuraan revealing how he built an empire from ashes?

The K-A nexus vs. the dragon The trailer hints at a “war on drugs”, Khureshi’s code. But if the Yakuza are drug lords, is this a global underworld coup?

The trilogy blueprint Lucifer = Rise. Empuraan = Reign. Part 3 = Fall?



The fan wars: When theories becomes canons

Reddit detectives : “Empuraan ends with Mammootty’s entry.”

: “Empuraan ends with Mammootty’s entry.” Twitter conspiracists : “Aamir Khan is the dragon.”

: “Aamir Khan is the dragon.” YouTube deep dives : “The bee is a Masonic bug.”

: “The bee is a Masonic bug.”

Final verdict: Empuraan is truly history in the making

It is safe to say; March 27, 2025 is going to witness a global cinematic event!

Will Khureshi and Ab’ram turn out to be two different people?

Will Mammootty’s rumoured cameo rewrite the climax?

Will Aamir Khan’s role shake Indian cinema’s foundations?





One thing is certain: the empire is rewriting history.

Before Empuraan: A quick Lucifer recap

Before stepping into Empuraan, let’s rewind to where it all began- Lucifer (2019), the film that redefined Malayalam cinema.

The power struggle – Following the death of Kerala’s political leader PK Ramdas, a fierce battle for power ensues. At its centre: Stephen Nedumpally, a calm yet formidable force with a past shrouded in mystery.

– Following the death of Kerala’s political leader PK Ramdas, a fierce battle for power ensues. At its centre: Stephen Nedumpally, a calm yet formidable force with a past shrouded in mystery. Stephen = Khureshi Ab’ram – The climax reveals Stephen is actually Khureshi, a feared international crime lord.

– The climax reveals Stephen is actually Khureshi, a feared international crime lord. The global web – While Lucifer focused on Kerala’s politics, its ending hinted at a larger global empire.

– While Lucifer focused on Kerala’s politics, its ending hinted at a larger global empire. The unanswered questions – Who really is Khureshi Ab’ram? What is his ultimate goal? Empuraan promises the answers and maybe more.

If Lucifer was about the rise of a king, Empuraan is about his reign.

And the war has only just begun.