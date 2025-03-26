Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

L2 Empuraan: Box office records, casting rumours, hidden clues and more!

From record-breaking pre-sales to star-studded casting buzz and hidden plot clues, here’s everything you need to know about Empuraan.

L2 Empuraan: Box office records, casting rumours, hidden clues and more!

Mohanlal’s grand return as Khureshi Ab’ram in L2: Empuraan

Instagram/L2Empuraan
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

When a film stops being just a film when it becomes a cultural earthquake, a global conspiracy, and a fan-fuelled religion you know something extraordinary is happening. L2: Empuraan is more than just a sequel, it’s a coronation, or can we say a myth in motion, or a phenomenon rewriting the rules of cinema itself.

In Kerala, a state fondly known as ‘God’s Own Country,’ Mohanlal’s on-screen presence is nothing short of a celestial event. He isn’t merely an actor; he’s a force of nature, a legend whose gaze commands empires. With Empuraan, he doesn’t just return he ascends.

Malayalam cinema has always been a realm of raw, unfiltered artistry. It defies borders, blending parallel cinema’s grit with commercial grandeur. But even by these legendary standards, Empuraan is in a league of its own. A sequel that eclipses its predecessor, a film that shattered records before its release, and a cultural juggernaut that has Bollywood scrambling, Hollywood watching, and fans across continents analysing every frame.

From Illuminati symbolism to Yakuza underworld wars, from Malayalam cinema’s first IMAX spectacle to global fan armies dissecting every detail, Empuraan is more than a film—it’s the game.

As they say, when the king rises, the world watches.


The unprecedented box office blitz




Even before its release, Empuraan is making history:

  • First Malayalam film to sell over one million advance tickets on BookMyShow.
  • £4.7 in pre-release ticket sales.
  • Biggest-ever international opening for a Malayalam film (£5.5 million).
  • Fifth-biggest Indian opener in the Gulf region.


Decoding Empuraan’s occult visual language

From its first teaser, Empuraan sparked a digital Da Vinci Code, with fans analysing every symbol and insignia.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


1. The eagle, the eye, and the Illuminati enigma

  • A golden eagle with spread wings—Freemasonry’s 33rd-degree emblem or the Roman Empire’s seal?
  • A cicada (or bee) with the Eye of Providence—a nod to Cicada 3301, the cryptographic cult?
  • The blood-red “L”—does it stand for Lucifer, Lux (light in Latin), or something more sinister?

2. The dragon and the Yakuza connection

  • A crimson dragon on a white shirt; classic Yakuza insignia.
  • In Lucifer, Vivek Oberoi’s lighter bore the same mark.
  • Speculation suggests Rick Yune (Fast & Furious) plays a Yakuza overlord, locking horns with Khureshi.

Theories are running wild:

  • “Khureshi and Ab’ram are two different people.”
  • “Mammootty is Khureshi.”
  • “The Yakuza are the true masterminds.”

The film isn’t even out yet, and fans have already turned into detectives.


Technical mastery: Crafting a visual spectacle

  • Shot on Sony CineAlta Venice cameras (2.76:1 aspect ratio).
  • First Malayalam film in IMAX.
  • Cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, Art Direction by Mohandas, maintaining perfect continuity from Lucifer.
  • Stunt Silva’s action choreography bringing together raw realism within the high-octane action spectacl


The casting wars: Hollywood, Bollywood, and the ghost of Fahadh Faasil

Director Prithviraj is in fact using casting as a weapon of intrigue.


1. The phantom antagonist, A shadowy figure in the poster has ignited speculation:

  • Don Lee (Train to Busan)?
  • Eriq Ebouaney (Hitman)?
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad)?

Prithviraj’s response? “Fahadh Faasil? Tom Cruise? Robert De Niro? Sure.”2. The Aamir Khan nuclear bomb

  • A viral image of a silhouetted figure led fans to believe Aamir Khan has a role.
  • His sister Nikhat Khan is confirmed in the film.
  • Could this be Indian cinema’s ultimate showdown like The Perfectionist vs. The Complete Actor?

3. The Mammootty wildcard

  • Reddit is convinced: Mammootty is Khureshi.
  • The theory? Mohanlal is Ab’ram, Mammootty is his nemesis.

This isn’t casting anymore, it’s psychological warfare.

The lore expansion: Prequel, sequel, or time-bending saga?

Lucifer ended with the revelation that Stephen Nedumpally = Khureshi Ab’ram. But Empuraan is changing the game.

  • The Afghanistan connection
    • Govardhan (Indrajith) hinted at Stephen’s “reconstruction work” in war zones.
    • Is Empuraan revealing how he built an empire from ashes?
  • The K-A nexus vs. the dragon
    • The trailer hints at a “war on drugs”, Khureshi’s code.
    • But if the Yakuza are drug lords, is this a global underworld coup?
  • The trilogy blueprint
    • Lucifer = Rise.
    • Empuraan = Reign.
    • Part 3 = Fall?

The fan wars: When theories becomes canons

  • Reddit detectives: “Empuraan ends with Mammootty’s entry.”
  • Twitter conspiracists: “Aamir Khan is the dragon.”
  • YouTube deep dives: “The bee is a Masonic bug.”

Final verdict: Empuraan is truly history in the making

It is safe to say; March 27, 2025 is going to witness a global cinematic event!

Will Khureshi and Ab’ram turn out to be two different people?

  • Will Mammootty’s rumoured cameo rewrite the climax?
  • Will Aamir Khan’s role shake Indian cinema’s foundations?


One thing is certain: the empire is rewriting history.

Before Empuraan: A quick Lucifer recap

Before stepping into Empuraan, let’s rewind to where it all began- Lucifer (2019), the film that redefined Malayalam cinema.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


  • The power struggle – Following the death of Kerala’s political leader PK Ramdas, a fierce battle for power ensues. At its centre: Stephen Nedumpally, a calm yet formidable force with a past shrouded in mystery.
  • Stephen = Khureshi Ab’ram – The climax reveals Stephen is actually Khureshi, a feared international crime lord.
  • The global web – While Lucifer focused on Kerala’s politics, its ending hinted at a larger global empire.
  • The unanswered questions – Who really is Khureshi Ab’ram? What is his ultimate goal? Empuraan promises the answers and maybe more.

If Lucifer was about the rise of a king, Empuraan is about his reign.

And the war has only just begun.

action choreographybox office recordscasting rumoursfan theorieshidden clueslucifermohanlalpower struggleprithviraj sukumaransequelunanswered questionsvisual spectacleempuraanl2e review

Related News

Lady Gaga
Entertainment

Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball tour 2025: Everything you need to know

FCA's new five-year plan focuses on economic growth
Business

FCA's new five-year plan focuses on economic growth

Shampoo containing deadly bacteria
Fashion

Shampoo containing deadly bacteria recalled due to risk of ‘serious infections’

Anoushka Shankar
Art & Culture

Anoushka Shankar, Rachel Portman, and Susanna Mälkki to perform at Brighton Festival 2025

More For You

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a red carpet event before their split

Getty Images

Ben Affleck opens up on divorce as Jennifer Lopez buys £14M home : ‘We were just too different’

Ben Affleck has finally addressed his split from Jennifer Lopez, offering an insight into why their marriage ended after just two years. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor reflected on their relationship, emphasising that their differences played a major role in their separation.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, filed for divorce in 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Despite months of speculation about behind-the-scenes drama, Affleck dismissed any notion of a major fallout, stating that their breakup was not due to a single incident or controversy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diljit Dosanjh & ‘All We Imagine as Light’ Triumph at Critics' Choice 2025

Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Amar Singh Chamkila as All We Imagine as Light takes Best Film at the Critics' Choice Awards 2025

Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh & 'All We Imagine as Light' win big at the Critics' Choice Awards 2025

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh added another accolade to his name at the Critics' Choice Awards 2025, winning Best Actor for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila. The event, hosted by the Film Critics Guild and GroupM Motion Entertainment, celebrated excellence in Indian cinema, web series, and short films.


Keep ReadingShow less
Varada Sethu Joins ‘Doctor Who’ as Ncuti Gatwa’s New Companion

Varada Sethu joins Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who Season 2, embarking on an exciting time-travel adventure

Instagram/DoctorWho

Varada Sethu joins cast of 'Doctor Who' as new companion alongside Ncuti Gatwa

The latest season of Doctor Who is gearing up for an exciting return, and fans have been given their first look at what’s in store. Disney+ and the BBC have unveiled a fresh teaser featuring Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor alongside a new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu. This marks a thrilling new chapter in the iconic sci-fi series.

The new trailer hints at an out-of-control adventure as Belinda finds herself unexpectedly swept away in the Doctor’s legendary time machine, the TARDIS. Struggling to navigate a malfunctioning ship, the pair embark on a mission to get Belinda back to her own time. Their journey is anything but smooth, taking them to bizarre and unpredictable places, including the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest and even transforming them into animated versions of themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nick Frost May Play Hagrid in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Could Nick Frost be the new Hagrid? Fans react to the viral speculation

Getty Images

Nick Frost in talks to portray Hagrid in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

HBO’s upcoming adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series is steadily assembling its cast, and the latest name linked to the project is British actor-comedian Nick Frost. Reports suggest that Frost is close to securing the role of Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant gamekeeper of Hogwarts, originally played by Robbie Coltrane in the film franchise.

Although HBO has yet to officially confirm Frost’s casting, speculation has been growing, fuelled by a cryptic social media post from the actor. Fans took notice when Frost recently wrote, “It’s happening, it’s actually happening,” on Instagram, sparking theories about his involvement. Further fuelling the rumours, he has started following actors already associated with the project, including John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu.

Keep ReadingShow less
India Stops Release of UK’s Oscar Entry 'Santosh' Over Controversy

Shahana Goswami in a powerful still from ‘Santosh,’ a film blocked from release in India due to its controversial themes

Instagram/ShahanaGoswami

India blocks release of UK's Oscar entry film 'Santosh' over 'negative portrayal' of cops

Indian censor board blocks Shahana Goswami’s Oscar-shortlisted film ‘Santosh’ from release in India due to controversial subject matter

The acclaimed film, tackling caste violence and police brutality, faces a theatrical ban in India despite international recognition.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc