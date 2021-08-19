Website Logo
  Thursday, August 19, 2021
Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier to star in a film titled Kaapa

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo from Prithviraj’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prithviraj Sukumaran already has many films lined up and recently, the actor announced his new film titled Kaapa which also stars Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben. On Wednesday (18), Prithviraj took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

The actor tweeted, “Privileged to be part of #KAAPA – The Ring of Death! #FEFKA Writers Union and #TheatreOfDreams Production. A story out of my city.. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM! #Venu @ManjuWarrier4 #AsifAli #AnnaBen #GRIndugopan #JinuAbraham #JustinVarghese @Poffactio.”

Well, the announcement teaser is quite interesting and the background music in it is damn good.

Directed by Venu, the movie is reportedly based on the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as KAAPA. The film is presented by FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Writers Union. It is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham, and Dileesh Nair, and Justin Varghese has composed the music of the film.

Talking about other films of Prithviraj, the actor will be seen in movies like Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam, Kaduva, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Bro Daddy, L2: Empuraan, and Aadujeevitham. A few days ago, his movie Kuruthi started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier will be seen in films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Jack and Jill, Kayattam, Lalitham Sundaram, and others.

Eastern Eye

;

