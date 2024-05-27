Mohanlal to Mammootty: 5 most popular Malayalam film actors

Let’s know more about the careers of these actors who have left indelible marks on Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal and Mammootty

By: Mohnish Singh

The Malayalam film industry, known for its rich storytelling and powerful performances, boasts an array of talented actors. Among them, five names stand out for their exceptional contributions and immense popularity. Let’s know more about the careers of these actors who have left indelible marks on Malayalam cinema.

1. Mohanlal: Mohanlal is a stalwart of the Malayalam film industry, who was named one of “the men who changed the face of the Indian Cinema” by CNN-News18. With a career spanning over four decades, he has appeared in more than 340 films. He has won numerous awards, including five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. His versatility and natural acting style have earned him a legendary status.

Notable Films:

Drishyam (2013): A suspense thriller that became a massive hit and was remade in several languages.

Kireedam (1989): A poignant drama that showcased Mohanlal’s exceptional acting prowess.

Iruvar (1997): A critically acclaimed film directed by Mani Ratnam where he played a complex character.

2. Mammootty: Mammootty, another titan of Malayalam cinema, has an impressive filmography of over 400 films. Known for his method acting and deep voice, he has captivated audiences for decades. Mammootty has won three National Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. His ability to embody diverse characters has made him a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Notable Films:

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989): A historical drama that earned him a National Film Award.

Peranbu (2018): A heart-wrenching film where he portrayed the struggles of a single father with a disabled child.

Daba Sahib (2000): A biographical film in which he played the titular role and received critical acclaim.

3. Dulquer Salmaan: Dulquer Salmaan, often referred to as “DQ,” is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Malayalam cinema. He is the son of Mammootty and has carved a niche for himself with his charm and talent. Dulquer has won several awards, including four Filmfare Awards South. His pan-Indian appeal has also made him a significant presence in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

Notable Films:

Bangalore Days (2014): A coming-of-age film that was a huge success among youth.

Charlie (2015): A romantic drama that won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Kurup (2021): A biographical crime thriller that showcased his versatility.

4. Prithviraj Sukumaran: Prithviraj Sukumaran is a multifaceted talent in Malayalam cinema, known for his acting, directing, and producing skills. He has appeared in over 100 films and is known for taking on challenging roles. Prithviraj has received several accolades, including Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South. His directorial debut, Lucifer, was a monumental success.

Notable Films

Indian Rupee (2011): A satirical drama that won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015): A romantic drama based on a real-life love story, earning him critical acclaim.

Lucifer (2019): A political thriller that became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

5. Fahadh Faasil: Fahadh Faasil is known for his nuanced performances and unconventional role choices. He is the son of renowned filmmaker Fazil and has established himself as a critical darling in the industry. Fahadh has received numerous awards, including three National Film Awards and several Kerala State Film Awards. His commitment to his craft and choice of offbeat roles have made him a standout performer in Indian cinema.

Notable Films

Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016): A comedy-drama that won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017): A realistic drama that won a National Film Award.

Kumbalangi Nights (2019): A family drama where his performance as an antagonist was highly praised.