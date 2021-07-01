Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 399,459
Total Cases 30,411,634
Today's Fatalities 1,005
Today's Cases 48,786
Entertainment

Mammootty set to play antagonist in Akhil Akkineni’s Agent

Mammootty (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for amfAR)

By: MohnishSingh

According to reports, Malayalam superstar Mammootty has come onboard to play the antagonist in the upcoming Telugu film Agent. To be directed by successful filmmaker Surender Reddy, Agent is a stylish espionage-thriller, starring Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya in lead roles. Akkineni plays the title role in the film.

Several names were doing the rounds lately for the character of the antagonist. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal, Aravind Swamy, and Fahad Fazil were also in consideration for the said part, which has now landed in Mammootty’s lap.

“Mammootty will be playing the antagonist in Agent. The makers felt that Mammootty and Akhil will be an exciting combination and approached the former. The confrontation scenes and dialogues between them are going to be a treat to watch,” a source close to the development informs an Indian daily.

However, there is no update on whether these portions are going to be shot in India or abroad. “Akhil plays a spy and his role is inspired by the American action thriller franchise, The Bourne Series. Mammootty’s character makes a splash during an important sequence in the narrative. The film will be shot in multiple countries including India,” the source concludes.

Mammootty is very choosy about his projects, especially when they are not in his mother tongue Malayalam. We hear that the veteran actor loved his part and the overall script of Agent so much that he immediately said yes to the film.

Agent marks the maiden collaboration among Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, and Surender Reddy. The team is now looking at beginning production from the mid of July. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

