  University of Leicester builds on higher education partnership with India - EasternEye

University of Leicester builds on higher education partnership with India

Leicester has strong links with India, with a significant South Asian population, the majority of whom are of Indian heritage.

University of Leicester campus

By: Vivek Mishra

The University of Leicester is enhancing its higher education partnership with India, highlighted by a visit from the consul general of India in Birmingham, who met with Indian students and university academics.

Consul general Dr Venkatachalam Murugan recently visited the university and met with vice-chancellor and president Professor Nishan Canagarajah; professor of cardiology Sir Nilesh Samani; professor of actuarial science Leena Sodha; and professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine Kamlesh Khunti.

This visit follows a memorandum of understanding signed last year between Leicester University and the Apollo Hospitals Group to promote international cooperation and explore collaborative education and research programs, especially in healthcare management, healthcare, and data science.

“The timing of his visit was quite fitting, as we have just announced the first fruits of our partnership with the Apollo Hospitals Group, in India – a new program partnership to be delivered in conjunction with the Apollo University,” said professor Canagarajah.

“It was also particularly pleasing to see Dr Venkatachalam make time to speak to our students, to find out about their experiences of studying overseas with us,” he added.

Discussions during the visit focused on how higher education and the University of Leicester can strengthen ties between the UK and India. The talks also covered the university’s Space Park Leicester and its collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Professor Khunti is co-leading a GBP 10-million flagship study aimed at improving care outcomes for people with multiple long-term health conditions in India and Nepal.

