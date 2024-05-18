  Kyrgyzstan violence: India, Pakistan urge students to stay indoors - EasternEye

Kyrgyzstan violence: India, Pakistan urge students to stay indoors

The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan stated it is in contact with Indian students and that the situation is currently “calm.”

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar advised Indian students to maintain regular contact with the Indian embassy. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

India and Pakistan on Saturday advised their students in Bishkek to remain indoors following reports of clashes between locals and foreigners in the Kyrgyz capital.

The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan stated it is in contact with Indian students and that the situation is currently “calm.” The mission urged Indian students in the city to stay indoors.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar advised Indian students to maintain regular contact with the Indian embassy.

“Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the embassy,” he posted on X.

Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy. https://t.co/xjwjFotfeR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 18, 2024

The Indian embassy said, “We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the embassy in case of any issue.”

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic also issued helpline numbers for students and urged them to stay indoors.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal,” Hasan Zaigham wrote on X.

IN VIEW OF MOB VIOLENCE AROUND STUDENT HOSTELS IN BISHKEK,

THE EMBASSY STONGLY ADVISE ALL PAKISTANI STUDENTS IN BISHKEK TO STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE SITUATION RETURN TO NORMAL. WE ARE LIAISING WITH THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF OUR STUDENT FRATERNITY. — Hasan Zaigham (@hazaigham) May 17, 2024



“We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure the safety of our student fraternity,” he added.

Police in riot gear were deployed in parts of Kyrgyzstan’s capital overnight as large crowds gathered in response to an alleged fight between local and foreign individuals, The Times of Central Asia reported.

The incident appeared to reflect tension over the presence of migrants, many from South Asia, in Kyrgyzstan. The number of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan is estimated to be around 15,000. It is not immediately known how many of them are in Bishkek.

(PTI)