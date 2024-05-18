  Gwen Stefani dons Rahul Mishra’s ensemble at Academy of Country Music Awards - EasternEye
Gwen Stefani dons Rahul Mishra’s ensemble at Academy of Country Music Awards

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Mishra shared captivating images of the ‘Rich Girl’ hitmaker wearing a “hand-embroidered ‘Amethyst’ iris corset top, paired with coordinating sequinned pants.

Singer Gwen Stefani (Image source: Rahul Mishra’s Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian designers are undoubtedly taking global fashion by storm. Rahul Mishra is one of them.

After creating waves at Met Gala 2024 with her floral outfit designed for Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Rahul’s creativity once again got an international touch – all thanks to American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani.

For her musical performance at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, Gwen donned an outfit from the shelves of Rahul Mishra.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Mishra shared captivating images of the ‘Rich Girl’ hitmaker wearing a “hand-embroidered ‘Amethyst’ iris corset top, paired with coordinating sequinned pants from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Fall 2023 collection, We, The People.

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton won the top honours at the 59th annual ACM Awards held in Frisco, Texas, and hosted by Reba McEntire. Wilson won Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Event of the Year, the latter for “Save Me,” her duet with Jelly Roll; Stapleton took home Album of the Year, Male Entertainer of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, as per Variety.

Other big winners include Megan Maroney and Nate Smith (female/male best new artists), Jessie Jo Dillon (best songwriter), Old Dominion (best group); and Luke Combs won Single of the Year for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” while Jordan Davis took Song of the Year for “Next Thing You Know.”

McEntire closed the show with a rousing performance, and she also earned laughs from the audience at the top of the show.

“They were just telling me backstage that I won my very first ACM Awards 40 years ago. I know what you’re thinking, ‘Reba, you’re only 39. How can that possibly be true?’ Quit it,” she said. “But seriously, I have been around for a while. I can remember way back when Jelly Roll was an after-school snack, Luke was one of the Gospels, not half of the guys in country music, and a stagecoach was how I got to work.”

