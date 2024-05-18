  India spice exports face sharp drop over ethylene oxide concerns - EasternEye
  • Saturday, May 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

India spice exports face sharp drop over ethylene oxide concerns

In 2023-24, India’s spice exports totaled £3.34 billion, accounting for 12 per cent of global spice exports.

Indian spices at the market in Anjuna in Northern Goa. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

The Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS) said on Friday that India’s spice exports could decline by nearly 40 per cent in FY25 if the issue of ethylene oxide (EtO) contamination in export-bound spices is not resolved promptly. This follows the banning of popular brands MDH and Everest in Hong Kong and Singapore due to the detection of carcinogenic EtO, leading to a mandatory recall.

In 2023-24, India’s spice exports totaled £3.34 billion, accounting for 12 per cent of global spice exports.

“Many exporters have orders that have been halted due to this issue. Our estimate suggests spice exports could be affected by 40 per cent this year if the problem is not resolved quickly,” said Tejas Gandhi, Secretary of FISS, which represents nearly 600 spice traders, exporters, and farmers.

Addressing the media, FISS Chairman Ashwin Nayak said there is misinformation about EtO, which is widely used worldwide. “EtO is not a pesticide sprayed on crops. It is a gaseous agent used by approved organizations to control harmful microbiological and bacterial elements in spices, such as E. coli and aflatoxins. This technique is widely used globally,” Nayak said.

“India’s spice exports are valued at £3.15 billion. We urge the Indian government to take immediate steps to ensure that export shipments are not stopped due to myths about EtO treatment. We also urge the Spice Board to test samples from each shipment to meet every country’s criteria,” he added.

FISS Co-Chairman U Karthik noted that most countries have their own maximum residue limit (MRL) for EtO. For example, the US allows £5.51 ppm (parts per million), while the European Union allows £0.08 ppm. “EtO evaporates at 10 degrees centigrade and is not harmful to humans. It is also used for sterilizing medical equipment. While some countries have set an MRL limit, many have not. The Spice Board is contacting these countries to establish a limit,” Karthik said.

Gandhi mentioned that the EtO issue is not as serious as portrayed in the media. “When Hong Kong has not set any MRL limit, how can they claim EtO exceeded the prescribed limit? Although steam sterilisation is an alternative to EtO, it is much more expensive. EtO costs Rs 3 per kg, while steam sterilization costs nearly Rs 15 per kg. Even the US has units that conduct EtO sterilisation for spices,” he said.

(PTI)

Related Stories

Business
China takes over US to become India’s largest trading partner
Business
Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, dies
Business
Easyjet CEO to step down in 2025
Business
India’s TVS Motor starts operations in Italy
INDIA
‘Air India-Vistara merger awaits regulatory approvals’
INDIA
India’s Zoho to venture into chipmaking
Business
Tackle racial bias in AI to save labour market, say experts
News
Bangladesh court rules against solitary confinement for death row prisoners
Business
BlackRock aims to increase stake in India’s government bond market
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan to privatise all state-owned companies
UK
Asda to build ‘town centre’ with 1,500 homes in London
Business
Vodafone annual net tumbles 90 per cent

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW