Entertainment

Taiwan-India co-production ‘Demon Hunters’ first footage unveiled at Cannes

The film is headlined by Arjan Bajwa and Taiwan’s JC Lin alongside Regina Lei, Jack Kao, and Harry Chan.

‘Demon Hunters’ (Image source/X)

By: Mohnish Singh

The first footage from the India-Taiwan co-production Demon Hunters was unveiled at the Cannes Film Market. It is backed by the Taiwanese government and marks a significant cultural collaboration between India and Taiwan.

The action-horror-comedy film is directed by Chen Mei-Juin known for The Gangster’s Daughter and produced by Taiwan’s Light House Productions and India’s Kleos Entertainment Group.

The film is headlined by Arjan Bajwa and Taiwan’s JC Lin alongside Regina Lei, Jack Kao, and Harry Chan.

Arjan expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m very excited and humbled to be a part of such a huge project. Going international has always been my dream, and the fact that Demon Hunters is one of the hottest projects to come out of Taiwan as reported by Hollywood’s Screen International, I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Producer Gayathiri Guliani of Kleos Entertainment expressed her excitement about the project’s debut at Cannes, saying, “Demon Hunters, the first-ever Taiwan-India co-production has its debut this Cannes with its exclusive showreel presentation. Humbled to have received so much appreciation and it has reached to be one of the hottest projects listed by top Hollywood publication – Screen International.”

The narrative focuses on a YouTuber who becomes caught in a supernatural dilemma and must save his lover from a zombie demon. This risky mission brings him to an Indian computer geek, the grandson of an exorcism guru, and culminates in an exciting and amusing adventure.

Related Stories

NEWS
Kalki Koechlin to play American writer in John Keller’s ‘Her Song’
NEWS
Cannes 2024: Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’ gets standing ovation
Entertainment
Maninder Buttar: ‘The Punjabi music industry is thriving’
Entertainment
Navin Kundra: ‘There’s nothing else like Frankie Goes To Bollywood’
Entertainment
Popular 1990s cinema pin-up Sonam Khan discusses her career and comeback
NEWS
Bharat Parv celebrated at Cannes Film Festival
NEWS
Zayn Malik reveals his relationship status
NEWS
‘Christmas Karma questions people like Rishi Sunak,’ says producer
NEWS
Banita Sandhu debuts in ‘Bridgerton 3’ as Miss Malhotra
NEWS
Meryl Streep shines at Cannes 2024 in Indian designer’s jewellery
NEWS
Priyanka and Nick move back to renovated LA mansion
NEWS
Mammootty harassed online over a role played in 2022 film

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Follow us