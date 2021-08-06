Website Logo
  • Friday, August 06, 2021
50 Years of Mammoottysm: Mohanlal wishes Mammootty on completing 50 years in the industry

Mohanlal (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Mammootty (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for amfAR)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Mammootty is one of the biggest superstars in the Malayalam film industry. He started his journey as a junior artist with the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), and on Tuesday (06), he completed 50 years in the Indian film industry.

Mohanlal, who is also a veteran in the Malayalam film industry, has worked with Mammootty in many films. The Drishyam star took to Twitter to wish Mammootty on completing 50 years in the industry.

Mohanlal tweeted, “Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka.” Mammootty replied, “Thank you dear lal.”

In these 50 years, Mammootty has been a part of some amazing movies and has won three National Awards for movies like Mathilukal (1989), Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Ponthan Mada (1993), Vidheyan (1993), and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (1998). The actor has also won 12 Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, and in 1998, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the government of India.

Apart from Malayalam, Mammootty has worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English movies as well. Talking about his upcoming film, the actor will be seen in Bheeshma Parvam which is being directed by Amal Neerad.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has many films lined up. He will be seen in movies like 12th Man, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Bro Daddy, and L2: Empuraan.

