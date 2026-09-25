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Tom Cruise has more to say about his Prince William and Catherine reunion than fans might expect

The actor spoke about the reunion during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show

Tom Cruise has more to say about his Prince William and Catherine reunion than fans might expect

The Digger premiere was not the first time Cruise had shared a red carpet with William and Catherine

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Tom Cruise reunited with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the London premiere of Digger.
  • The actor later opened up about meeting the royal couple during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
  • Cruise also reflected on the memorable red-carpet reunion, having previously met William and Catherine at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

Tom Cruise has opened up about his latest meeting with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the royal couple attended the London premiere of his new film Digger.

The actor spoke about the reunion during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, days after William and Catherine joined him on the red carpet in London.

What did Tom Cruise say about Prince William and Catherine?

Cruise was asked about the Prince and Princess of Wales during the interview.

Reflecting on their appearance at the Digger premiere, the actor spoke warmly about the couple and described them as “amazing” and “very charismatic”.

The actor spoke warmly about the couple and described them as “amazing” and “very charismatic”Getty Images

“I had such a good time,” Cruise said while recalling the event.

The comments came after the actor, William and Catherine were photographed together at the London premiere on September 22.

Tom Cruise has met the royal couple before

The Digger premiere was not the first time Cruise had shared a red carpet with William and Catherine.

The trio previously met at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022, when the royal couple attended the event alongside Cruise and members of the film’s cast.

The trio previously met at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022Getty Images

Their latest reunion therefore marked a return to a familiar Hollywood-and-royal pairing, four years after their previous movie premiere appearance.

William and Catherine joined the Digger premiere

William and Catherine attended the Royal Film Performance of Digger at London's ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on September 22.

The event marked the 73rd Royal Film Performance and was held in support of the UK’s Film and TV Charity. The couple met Cruise, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and other members of the cast and creative team during the evening.


Their latest reunion therefore marked a return to a familiar Hollywood-and-royal pairingGetty Images

Catherine also drew attention for her red-carpet look, wearing a plum Jenny Packham gown with the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace and pearl earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

For Cruise, however, the evening appears to have been memorable for another reason. Speaking days later, he made clear that his latest reunion with the Prince and Princess of Wales was one he thoroughly enjoyed.

princess catherineprince williamhollywood royal pairingtom cruise
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