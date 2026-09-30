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Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Sachin Tendulkar unite in Mumbai for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Prime Video will stream the ceremony globally across more than 240 countries

Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Sachin Tendulkar unite in Mumbai for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

The 2026 ceremony will highlight the finalists working on environmental solutions

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Sachin Tendulkar will attend The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai on November 17.
  • Karan Johar will host the event, with Shreya Ghoshal set to perform.
  • Sonam Kapoor and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley are also joining the line-up.
  • Prime Video will stream the ceremony globally across more than 240 countries and territories.

Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Sachin Tendulkar are among the stars set to gather in Mumbai for The Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17. Founded by Prince William in 2020, the event will celebrate people developing solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

Karan Johar will host the ceremony, which will bring together stars from film, music, sport and fashion alongside scientists, entrepreneurs, community leaders and young innovators.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize comes to Mumbai

The 2026 Awards Night will take place in Mumbai, with around 5,000 guests expected to attend. The event will recognise 15 finalists across five categories, with five winners each receiving a £1 million prize to help advance or scale their environmental solutions.

The five categories are Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

More names are expected to be announced ahead of the ceremony.

Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and more stars join the line-up

Bhatt, Malek and Tendulkar will be joined by Sonam Kapoor and British actor Simone Ashley. Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha will also take part in the evening.

Shreya Ghoshal will perform live for guests, while Johar will lead the ceremony as host.

Bhatt said the prize is about “hope” supported by ideas and action, while Malek said the finalists represent people showing that change is possible.

Tendulkar also praised the finalists for turning bold ideas into action and said he was looking forward to celebrating their work in Mumbai.

Prime Video to stream the ceremony worldwide

For the first time, The Earthshot Prize Awards Night will be available to a global audience through Prime Video. The ceremony will stream across more than 240 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

The event is being supported by Amazon, a founding partner of The Earthshot Prize. The 2026 ceremony will highlight the finalists working on environmental solutions across nature, air quality, oceans, waste and climate.

karan joharshreya ghoshalsachin tendulkarprince williamalia bhatt
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