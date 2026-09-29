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Romesh Ranganathan says he was the ‘wrong flavour’ for some ‘Celebrity Traitors’ stars

Ranganathan said some personalities simply “rub people up the wrong way”

Romesh Ranganathan says he was the ‘wrong flavour’ for some ‘Celebrity Traitors’ stars

Romesh Ranganathan has opened up about the dynamics inside the Celebrity Traitors castle

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Romesh Ranganathan says he was the “wrong flavour” for some of his Celebrity Traitors co-stars
  • The comedian said it felt “really weird” when people he admired did not feel the same way about him
  • Ranganathan said some personalities simply “rub people up the wrong way”
  • The second series of Celebrity Traitors features stars including Richard E Grant, Jerry Hall, Michael Sheen and James Blunt

Romesh Ranganathan has opened up about the dynamics inside the Celebrity Traitors castle, admitting that he was not everyone’s cup of tea.

The comedian said he was the “wrong flavour for a certain type of people” and admitted it felt strange when celebrities he admired did not seem to feel the same way about him.

Romesh says not everyone will ‘vibe’ with you

Speaking on the Wolf & Owl podcast ahead of the new series, Ranganathan said that living alongside 21 other celebrities meant naturally getting along with some people more than others.

“I am the wrong flavour for a certain type of people,” he said, adding that there were people he admired whose personalities did not necessarily match his own.

Ranganathan stopped short of naming anyone, but said it could feel “really weird” when someone he liked did not like him in return.

The comedian explained that some people simply have personalities that “rub people up the wrong way”.

He added that people can sometimes struggle to understand why someone does not warm to them, even when they feel they have been friendly.

Celebrity Traitors returns with a new cast

Ranganathan is among the celebrities taking part in the second series of the BBC game show, which is set in the Scottish Highlands.

The cast also includes Richard E Grant, Jerry Hall, Michael Sheen, James Blunt and fellow comedians James Acaster, Rob Beckett, Joe Lycett and Joanne McNally.

The first celebrity series became a major success last year, attracting a record audience of 15 million viewers before Alan Carr was crowned the winner.

James Acaster worries comedians could be targeted

The success of Carr has also left some of this year’s comedians concerned that they could attract suspicion early in the game.

Acaster said being in the castle alongside Ranganathan, Beckett, Lycett and McNally could make comedians an obvious group for the other contestants to watch.

He said they could be among the first people placed “under the magnifying glass”, particularly when the contestants had little evidence to work with.

Acaster also pointed to Carr’s victory and his use of humour to disarm the other players, saying the previous series had “tainted” comedians taking part this year.

The second series of Celebrity Traitors begins on Thursday at 8pm, with the celebrities competing for up to £100,000 for their chosen charities.

celebrity traitorsgame showromesh ranganathanromesh ranganathan co-stars
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