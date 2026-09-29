Riz Ahmed had an unexpected response to Vir Das and Fahadh Faasil after landing ‘Digger’

Highlights

Riz Ahmed stars alongside Tom Cruise in Alejandro G Inarritu’s Digger

Vir Das and Fahadh Faasil had both auditioned for Riz’s role in the film

Ahmed was asked what message he would give the two Indian actors

His response was simply: “Sorry. Thank you for your incredible work, and I hope we get to work together”

Riz Ahmed is set to star alongside Tom Cruise in Alejandro G Inarritu’s Digger, but the role of Ganesh was also auditioned for by Indian actors Vir Das and Fahadh Faasil.

With the film nearing its release, Ahmed was asked about the two actors and what he would say to them after ultimately getting the part.

His response was notably gracious.

Riz Ahmed has a message for Vir and Fahadh

Speaking to SCREEN, Ahmed was asked what message he would like to give Das and Faasil.

“Sorry. Thank you for your incredible work, and I hope we get to work together,” he said.

Ahmed’s response comes after both Indian actors had previously spoken about their connection to the project.

Vir Das revealed on X that he had auditioned for Digger twice. After the trailer was released, he shared that the role eventually went to Ahmed and admitted that he had been “severely crestfallen”.

Despite missing out on the part, Das praised the script, describing it as “insanity, in such a good way”.

Fahadh Faasil had also auditioned

Fahadh had previously discussed his experience with Digger in an interview with Cue Studio.

The Malayalam actor said director Alejandro G Inarritu did not find his accent convincing enough for the role. He was reportedly told to spend three or four months in the US to perfect it.

Fahadh explained that the commercial aspects of doing so did not work for him. He also said he did not feel strongly enough about perfecting the accent to go through with the process.

The role eventually went to Ahmed, who has now expressed hope that he can work with both Indian actors in the future.

All about Digger

Digger is a satirical dark comedy directed by Alejandro G Inarritu. The film stars Tom Cruise as a powerful oil tycoon attempting to prove that he can save humanity from a disaster he has unleashed.

Ahmed plays Ganesh, with John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons also starring.

The film is scheduled for international release on September 30, followed by its North American release on October 2.