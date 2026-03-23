Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Celebrity Traitors' eyes Stephen Graham as producers chase ‘star signing’

A number of well-known figures have already been tipped for the upcoming instalment

Celebrity Traitors Stephen Graham

The acclaimed actor, currently drawing attention for his role in Adolescence

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Producers are reportedly keen to secure Stephen Graham for the next series of Celebrity Traitors
  • The actor is seen as a potential “star signing” for the reality competition
  • Several high-profile names have already been linked to the upcoming season

A sought-after addition to the castle

Producers behind Celebrity Traitors are said to be eager to bring Stephen Graham on board for its second series. The acclaimed actor, currently drawing attention for his role in Adolescence, is being lined up as a standout contestant.

According to reports, show bosses believe his presence at Ardross Castle, where the series is filmed, would offer audiences a rare glimpse into his personality away from scripted roles.

A source suggested there is strong audience curiosity about the actor beyond his on-screen performances, making him a particularly appealing choice for the format.

Familiar faces linked to new season

A number of well-known figures have already been tipped for the upcoming instalment. These include presenter Angela Scanlon, broadcaster Alison Hammond, actor Danny Dyer, and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

The mix of personalities suggests the show will continue its strategy of blending television favourites with established acting talent.

Scheduling clashes and second thoughts

Not everyone approached has been able to commit. Television personality Michelle Visage revealed she had been invited to take part but declined due to filming commitments for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She also expressed concern that her on-screen persona might influence how other contestants perceive her within the game.

Similarly, Coleen Rooney turned down the opportunity, admitting she would struggle with the deception required by the format, despite enjoying the show as a viewer.

With casting still taking shape, the reported pursuit of Stephen Graham underlines the show’s ambition to secure widely respected figures. If confirmed, his involvement could mark one of the most talked-about signings of the new series.

celebrity traitorshollywoodstephen grahamcelebrity traitors stephen graham

Related News

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us