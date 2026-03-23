'Celebrity Traitors' eyes Stephen Graham as producers chase ‘star signing’

Highlights:

Producers are reportedly keen to secure Stephen Graham for the next series of Celebrity Traitors

The actor is seen as a potential “star signing” for the reality competition

Several high-profile names have already been linked to the upcoming season

A sought-after addition to the castle

Producers behind Celebrity Traitors are said to be eager to bring Stephen Graham on board for its second series. The acclaimed actor, currently drawing attention for his role in Adolescence, is being lined up as a standout contestant.

According to reports, show bosses believe his presence at Ardross Castle, where the series is filmed, would offer audiences a rare glimpse into his personality away from scripted roles.

A source suggested there is strong audience curiosity about the actor beyond his on-screen performances, making him a particularly appealing choice for the format.

Familiar faces linked to new season

A number of well-known figures have already been tipped for the upcoming instalment. These include presenter Angela Scanlon, broadcaster Alison Hammond, actor Danny Dyer, and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

The mix of personalities suggests the show will continue its strategy of blending television favourites with established acting talent.

Scheduling clashes and second thoughts

Not everyone approached has been able to commit. Television personality Michelle Visage revealed she had been invited to take part but declined due to filming commitments for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She also expressed concern that her on-screen persona might influence how other contestants perceive her within the game.

Similarly, Coleen Rooney turned down the opportunity, admitting she would struggle with the deception required by the format, despite enjoying the show as a viewer.

With casting still taking shape, the reported pursuit of Stephen Graham underlines the show’s ambition to secure widely respected figures. If confirmed, his involvement could mark one of the most talked-about signings of the new series.