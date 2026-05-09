Ameesha Patel questions Bollywood’s PR-driven fame race as box office debate resurfaces

Highlights

Ameesha Patel criticised younger actresses for relying on publicity over box-office records

The actress argued that consistent commercial success defines true stardom

Patel cited Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and the Gadar films while defending her own career record

Ameesha Patel takes aim at celebrity image-building culture

Ameesha Patel has sparked fresh debate around celebrity culture in Bollywood after criticising what she described as “PR-created stardom” among younger actresses.

The actress shared a series of strongly worded posts on X, arguing that publicity campaigns and social media narratives were being used to manufacture superstar status without the backing of major box-office achievements.

In one post, Patel wrote that actors should only call themselves superstars if their work has “created history and havoc at the box office”. She added that publicity tactics could not replace genuine commercial success.

Her comments appeared to target the growing culture of rankings, image management and online branding within the Hindi film industry, where visibility often moves faster than theatrical results.

‘Two films a year don’t make you a star’

Patel continued her criticism by questioning whether appearing regularly in films automatically translated into stardom.

According to the actress, being part of projects or releasing a couple of moderately successful films each year was not enough to earn superstar status. She argued that actors become stars through films that leave a lasting impact with audiences and generate major theatrical numbers.

In another post, Patel claimed that several actresses who had not delivered a solo blockbuster were using PR teams to position themselves as the industry’s leading names.

She also pointed to changing box-office standards, suggesting that crossing the ₹100 crore mark no longer carried the same significance it once did in the industry.

Patel references her own blockbuster record

While discussing commercial success, Patel referred to her own filmography, citing Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 as examples of films that achieved massive audience reach and box-office impact.

The actress said the films remain among the biggest hits associated with her co-stars as well. She added that despite her record, she did not have the kind of “fake PR machinery” she believes exists around some contemporary stars.

Patel was most recently seen in Gadar 2, which emerged as one of the major Hindi box-office successes of recent years.

Comments come days after stressful Middle East travel disruption

The actress’s remarks arrived shortly after she spoke publicly about a difficult travel experience linked to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier this week, Patel revealed that her Emirates flight from New York to Mumbai had been diverted to Muscat after UAE airspace restrictions were introduced following reported missile attacks in the region.

Travelling alongside music producer DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer, Patel later shared updates from the airport lounge, describing the long delay before eventually returning to Mumbai.

The ongoing tensions involving Iran and the United Arab Emirates have reportedly affected regional air travel and raised concerns around shipping routes and oil infrastructure in recent months.