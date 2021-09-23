Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2 to roll in November

Sunny Deol (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Anil Sharma is set to take the sequel to his most successful film Gadar (2001) before cameras in November 2021, as per reports. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma are set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

A source in the know informs a publication that the final draft of the script is locked and the pre-production work has already begun. “Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been trying to crack the plot of a sequel to Gadar for a while now and they finally have the entire screenplay in place. Much like the first part, the sequel too will speak of the India-Pakistan conflict with Sunny Deol taking down the entire country. The pre-production work has already begun and the makers are gearing up to take the film on floors around the month of November,” the source divulges.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol’s character Tara Singh returns to Pakistan, however, this time around for his son. “Gadar was a juggernaut of emotions with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) fighting against the whole of Pakistan for the love of his life, Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). In the second instalment, the makers have zeroed in on the father-son emotion,” the source adds.

In addition to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar 2 will also feature another actress who will play Sharma’s love interest. The makers are in the process of casting a fresh face for the same. Just like its predecessor, Gadar 2 will also be produced by Anil Sharma in association with ZEE Studios.

Apart from Gadar 2, Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol have also collaborated on Apne 2, a sequel to their 2007 film Apne. The second installment will also see the return of Bobby Deol and legendary actor Dharmendra to the cast. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has also been roped in for a pivotal role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.