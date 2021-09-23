Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

Entertainment

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2 to roll in November

Sunny Deol (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Anil Sharma is set to take the sequel to his most successful film Gadar (2001) before cameras in November 2021, as per reports. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma are set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

A source in the know informs a publication that the final draft of the script is locked and the pre-production work has already begun. “Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been trying to crack the plot of a sequel to Gadar for a while now and they finally have the entire screenplay in place. Much like the first part, the sequel too will speak of the India-Pakistan conflict with Sunny Deol taking down the entire country. The pre-production work has already begun and the makers are gearing up to take the film on floors around the month of November,” the source divulges.

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol’s character Tara Singh returns to Pakistan, however, this time around for his son.  “Gadar was a juggernaut of emotions with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) fighting against the whole of Pakistan for the love of his life, Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). In the second instalment, the makers have zeroed in on the father-son emotion,” the source adds.

In addition to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar 2 will also feature another actress who will play Sharma’s love interest. The makers are in the process of casting a fresh face for the same. Just like its predecessor, Gadar 2 will also be produced by Anil Sharma in association with ZEE Studios.

Apart from Gadar 2, Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol have also collaborated on Apne 2, a sequel to their 2007 film Apne. The second installment will also see the return of Bobby Deol and legendary actor Dharmendra to the cast. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has also been roped in for a pivotal role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Drishyam 2 from December
Entertainment
“I have been crazily looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” says birthday girl…
Entertainment
Amid divorce rumours with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya says minute-by-minute coverage of his personal life hurtful
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s record label to launch 5 music videos for the hearing-impaired community
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil opens up about dealing with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Entertainment
International Emmy Awards 2021: Aarya, Vir Das For India, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui get nominated
Entertainment
Rashmi Rocket: Trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer will give you goosebumps
Big Interview
Avantika Vandanapu: Spinning to stardom
E-GUIDE
Bringing British bhangra back
Entertainment
Dwayne Bravo teams up with Ankit Tiwari, RaOol, and other artists for song…
E-GUIDE
Pavitra Rishta 2 receives priceless audience praise
E-GUIDE
Terrific love triangle takes TV by storm
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Drishyam 2 from December
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2 to…
“I have been crazily looking forward to the release of…
Amid divorce rumours with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya says minute-by-minute coverage…
Ranveer Singh’s record label to launch 5 music videos for…
Jameela Jamil opens up about dealing with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome