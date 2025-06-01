Skip to content
Disposable vapes ban goes into effect to curb youth addiction

Those caught flouting the ban will face a £200 fine

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas
Jun 01, 2025
A BAN on disposable vapes goes into effect across the UK on Sunday (1) in a bid to protect children's health and tackle a "throwaway" culture.

"For too long, single-use vapes have blighted our streets as litter and hooked our children on nicotine," junior environment minister Mary Creagh said.

She said the government was calling "time on these nasty devices" -- a type of e-cigarette which are very popular with young people -- and banning sales of single-use vapes or their supply in a crackdown on UK corner shops and supermarkets.

Those caught flouting the ban will face a £200 fine, while repeat offenders risk up to two years in prison.

Young people and children in particular have been attracted to cheap and colourful disposable vapes, which have snazzy flavours such as mint, chocolate, mango or watermelon, since they were introduced in the UK in 2021.

In 2024, nearly five million disposable vapes were thrown away each week, according to Material Focus, an independent UK-based non-profit.

More than 40 tonnes of lithium, a key metal used in the technology industry, was discarded each year along with single-use vapes -- enough to power 5,000 electrical vehicles, the NGO said.

Fire services have also warned about the risk of discarded vapes catching light among household rubbish.

"Every vape has potential to start a fire if incorrectly disposed of," said Justin Greenaway, commercial manager at electronic waste processing company SWEEEP Kuusakoski.

The new law, first proposed by the previous Tory government, also aims to stem a rise in vaping.

"This new law is a step towards reducing vaping among children, while ensuring products are available to support people to quit smoking," said Caroline Cerny, deputy chief executive for health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH).

A recent ASH survey said 11 per cent of adults vape, or about 5.6 million people, and 18 per cent of 11 to 17 year olds -- about 980,000 under-18s. Among vapers, some 52 per cent of young adults aged between 18 to 24 preferred single-use vapes.

The long-term health risks of vaping remain unclear.

E-cigarettes do not produce tar or carbon monoxide, two of the most harmful elements in tobacco smoke. But they do still contain highly addictive nicotine.

The upcoming ban has already led to a fall in disposable vapes. According to ASH, the use of disposables by 18-24-year-old vapers fell from 52 percent in 2024 to 40 percent in 2025.

The UK ban follows similar European moves. Belgium and France became the first EU countries to ban sales of disposable vapes.

Ireland is also preparing to introduce new restrictions.

But critics have argued many users will simply switch to refillable or reusable vaping devices, which will limit the impact on nicotine consumption.

And industry experts say the ban could lead to more illegal products entering the UK market.

The bill "only makes it illegal to sell disposable vapes -- it does not prohibit their use," warned Dan Marchant, director of Vape Club, the UK's largest online vape retailer.

"We risk a surge of illegal and potentially dangerous items flooding the black market."

