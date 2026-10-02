Nicolas Cage compares Marvel to ‘glorified WWE’ after 'Spider-Noir' cancellation

Highlights

Nicolas Cage has compared the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a “well-funded and glorified WWE”

The actor criticised the franchise’s focus on large-scale action over character-driven storytelling

His comments come days after his Marvel series Spider-Noir was cancelled after one season

Nicolas Cage has criticised the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comparing the superhero franchise to a “well-funded and glorified WWE”.

The Oscar-winning actor made the comments during an appearance at Fan Expo Dallas, where he reflected on the early days of Marvel’s interconnected storytelling.

Cage said he initially admired the way Marvel brought different characters and their stories together. However, he feels the franchise has increasingly focused on large-scale battles and action sequences.

Nicolas Cage takes aim at Marvel’s action focus

Cage praised the early Marvel films for the way they developed individual characters and connected their stories.

“It started out, in my view, terrific,” he said, describing the way the films “wove all the threads together” and explored characters’ backstories.

He then explained why he now has a different view of the franchise.

“I do say this with love,” Cage said, before criticising the sight of older actors and “remarkably gifted thespians” putting on superhero costumes and preparing for another fight.

He added that when the focus ultimately becomes the battle, it is difficult for him not to see the MCU as “a well-funded and glorified WWE”.

Cage’s Marvel connection

Cage is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has played several characters connected to Marvel.

He portrayed Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider, in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012).

More recently, he starred as the title character in Sony’s Spider-Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel character. The show was cancelled after its eight-episode first season.

Cage has previously spoken positively about the opportunity to play Spider-Man Noir, with the series allowing him to explore the character through a noir detective story.

What is next for Marvel?

The MCU has grown from Iron Man in 2008 into a sprawling franchise spanning films and television series.

The franchise is now preparing for its next major crossover with Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release in December.

Meanwhile, Marvel is also developing a new Ghost Rider film, with Ryan Gosling set to play the title character. The film is currently scheduled for release in July 2028.