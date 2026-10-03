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Komal Rani Swarnkar breaks silence on Govinda rumours: ‘We are promoting Roopa, not a relationship’

She said their public appearances are connected to promoting their upcoming film

Komal Rani Swarnkar breaks silence on Govinda rumours: ‘We are promoting Roopa, not a relationship’

The actress and Govinda have been seen together on several occasions

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Komal Rani Swarnkar has addressed speculation surrounding her relationship with Govinda
  • She said their public appearances are connected to promoting their upcoming film Roopa
  • Komal clarified: “We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair”
  • She also hit back at unnamed actresses who have commented on the controversy

Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to the growing speculation about her relationship with Govinda, making it clear that their recent public appearances were linked to their upcoming film Roopa.

The actress and Govinda have been seen together on several occasions, including during Ganpati celebrations, leading to questions about the nature of their relationship. Komal has now rejected the idea that their appearances were intended to suggest a romantic connection.

‘We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair’

Addressing the speculation on her Instagram Stories, Komal said the focus should be on the film they are working on rather than their personal lives.

She explained that appearing together and seeking blessings during Ganpati celebrations was part of promoting Roopa and praying for the film's success.

“We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair,” she said, questioning why their professional association had been interpreted differently.

Komal also suggested that people should not read more into their appearances together, adding that if their public interactions bothered anyone, they should simply ignore them.

Komal hits back at actresses commenting on her personal life

Komal also took aim at unnamed actresses who have spoken about her association with Govinda. She questioned why some celebrities were willing to comment on her personal life but, in her view, remained silent on what she described as more serious issues.

She went on to make several pointed remarks about the actresses, claiming that some were trying to stay relevant by involving themselves in controversies surrounding other people.

Komal also criticised those who had questioned her understanding of marriage, sindoor and Indian traditions, and warned them against continuing to associate themselves with her name.

Her comments come amid wider attention around Govinda's personal life and his public appearances with Komal. While speculation continues online, Komal has maintained that the focus of their appearances is their upcoming film Roopa, rather than a romantic relationship.

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