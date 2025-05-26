Skip to content
Alia Bhatt calls Fahadh Faasil a fantastic actor and reveals 'Aavesham' is among her favourite films

The Bollywood star revealed she would love to work with the Malayalam actor and praised his powerful screen presence during her Cannes interview.

Alia Bhatt shares her admiration for Fahadh Faasil and Malayalam cinema

Instagram/fafa_f_c/Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 26, 2025
Alia Bhatt, who turned heads at Cannes this year with her elegant Gucci saree, has opened up about her admiration for Malayalam cinema, particularly actor Fahadh Faasil. In a recent interview, she didn’t mince words: Aavesham is one of her top picks from this year, and she was blown away by Fahadh’s performance.

Alia called him a “fantastic” actor and said she’d love to work with him. It wasn’t just a passing compliment either. Her enthusiasm for Malayalam talent was evident when she reflected on working with Roshan Mathew in Darlings. She praised him as a gifted performer who's successfully made the leap from Malayalam to Hindi cinema.

This admiration reflects a larger shift in Alia’s perspective on Indian cinema. For her, language and region don’t matter, what counts is good storytelling and strong performances. She believes that streaming platforms have played a huge role in breaking down barriers, making it easier for audiences and actors like herself to discover talent from every corner of the country.

She spoke about this during her interview at Cannes, noting that the pandemic changed how we view content. With everything now accessible online, she says, it’s easier to appreciate work from across cultures and languages. She even recalled watching a recent Oscar-winning animated film from the Philippines and being moved by the unique perspective it offered.


Her praise for Fahadh comes at a time when he’s gearing up for his Bollywood debut in The Idiot of Istanbul. Meanwhile, Alia is juggling multiple projects. After Jigra, she’s now working on Alpha from YRF’s spy universe and Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Fahadh, too, has a packed slate, with Pushpa 2, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, and a yet-untitled film featuring both Mammootty and Mohanlal in Malayalam. He also has upcoming Tamil and Telugu releases.

Alia calls Fahadh Faasil a fantastic actor in a recent interviewInstagram/fafa_f_c/Pinterest


As cross-industry collaborations continue to grow, Alia’s open admiration for Fahadh and her genuine interest in working with him signals how Indian cinema is moving towards a more unified, talent-driven future.

