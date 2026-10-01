Sunita Ahuja’s message to Kashmera Shah hints at how far their family feud has come

Highlights

Sunita Ahuja called Kashmera Shah her “powerful bahu” during a recent public appearance

The moment comes after years of tension between the two families

Kashmera has recently voiced her support for Sunita amid the ongoing buzz around Govinda

Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah shared a warm moment at a Mumbai party on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of how their relationship has changed after years of family tension.

While posing for photographers, Kashmera referred to herself and Sunita as a “power couple”, prompting a playful response from Govinda’s wife.

Sunita Ahuja calls Kashmera her ‘powerful bahu’

Kashmera told the paparazzi, “Aap power couple bolte hai na, hum hai power couple”, describing the pair as a power couple. Sunita responded by calling her “humari powerful bahu”, or “our powerful daughter-in-law”.

Kashmera then kissed Sunita and said, “After you. Aap hi se sab seekha hai”, meaning she had learnt everything from Sunita. The exchange comes after the two families spent years at odds.

How Sunita and Kashmera’s family feud began

Kashmera’s husband, actor Krushna Abhishek, and his uncle Govinda had been estranged for more than a decade following a public family dispute.

The tension also extended to Kashmera and Sunita, with the latter previously believing a cryptic social media post by Kashmera about people who “dance for money” was aimed at Govinda.

The families began putting their differences aside earlier this year.

In April, Sunita appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 3, where Krushna fell at her feet and Kashmera became emotional while apologising. Sunita also met the couple’s twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, for the first time.

Kashmera stands by Sunita amid Govinda row

The latest exchange comes as Sunita continues to be at the centre of speculation surrounding her marriage to Govinda.

Kashmera recently publicly supported Sunita after Komal Rani Swarnkar denied allegations that she was responsible for problems in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage.

In an Instagram post, Kashmera said she had always kept her personal and professional lives separate and shared her personal feelings only with her husband, Krushna.

She also spoke about women who protect their families being labelled “rude”, “obnoxious”, “dominating” and “selfish”, while expressing her pride in Sunita and assuring her that she would stand by her.