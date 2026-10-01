Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Sunita Ahuja’s message to Kashmera Shah hints at how far their family feud has come

Kashmera has recently voiced her support for Sunita amid the ongoing buzz

Sunita Ahuja’s message to Kashmera Shah hints at how far their family feud has come

The moment comes after years of tension between the two families

X/ instantbolly
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sunita Ahuja called Kashmera Shah her “powerful bahu” during a recent public appearance
  • The moment comes after years of tension between the two families
  • Kashmera has recently voiced her support for Sunita amid the ongoing buzz around Govinda

Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah shared a warm moment at a Mumbai party on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of how their relationship has changed after years of family tension.

While posing for photographers, Kashmera referred to herself and Sunita as a “power couple”, prompting a playful response from Govinda’s wife.

Sunita Ahuja calls Kashmera her ‘powerful bahu’

Kashmera told the paparazzi, “Aap power couple bolte hai na, hum hai power couple”, describing the pair as a power couple. Sunita responded by calling her “humari powerful bahu”, or “our powerful daughter-in-law”.

Kashmera then kissed Sunita and said, “After you. Aap hi se sab seekha hai”, meaning she had learnt everything from Sunita. The exchange comes after the two families spent years at odds.

How Sunita and Kashmera’s family feud began

Kashmera’s husband, actor Krushna Abhishek, and his uncle Govinda had been estranged for more than a decade following a public family dispute.

The tension also extended to Kashmera and Sunita, with the latter previously believing a cryptic social media post by Kashmera about people who “dance for money” was aimed at Govinda.

The families began putting their differences aside earlier this year.

In April, Sunita appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 3, where Krushna fell at her feet and Kashmera became emotional while apologising. Sunita also met the couple’s twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, for the first time.

Kashmera stands by Sunita amid Govinda row

The latest exchange comes as Sunita continues to be at the centre of speculation surrounding her marriage to Govinda.

Kashmera recently publicly supported Sunita after Komal Rani Swarnkar denied allegations that she was responsible for problems in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage.

In an Instagram post, Kashmera said she had always kept her personal and professional lives separate and shared her personal feelings only with her husband, Krushna.

She also spoke about women who protect their families being labelled “rude”, “obnoxious”, “dominating” and “selfish”, while expressing her pride in Sunita and assuring her that she would stand by her.

govindakashmera shahfamily feudsunita ahuja
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

More For You

Celebrity Race Across the World: Princess and Junior Andre lead new lineup

Junior Andre and Princess Andre attend the ITV Palooza 2025 at The Barbican on November 11, 2025 in London, England.

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Celebrity Race Across the World: Princess and Junior Andre lead new lineup

Highlights

  • The new series of Celebrity Race Across the World features Princess and Junior Andre, Sam Ryder, Ella Eyre and Jeff Stelling
  • The route runs from Kuching, Malaysia, through five checkpoints across three countries and two continents, finishing in Melbourne, Australia
  • Contestants travel with no phones, no credit cards and no flights, relying only on cash and a paper map
  • The series airs on BBC iPlayer this autumn

Four familiar faces are about to lose their phones, their flights and most of their comfort, for a race that stretches across two continents.

Who's racing this time

Princess and Junior Andre, the children of Peter Andre and Katie Price, will compete as a sibling team — a pairing insiders have described as a natural fit after both impressed BBC executives with their work on The Princess Diaries. They're joined by Eurovision star Sam Ryder, who's bringing his tour manager and close friend Kaz Coles rather than a family member, and singer Ella Eyre, who's teamed up with her childhood friend Nana Pepera. Veteran broadcaster Jeff Stelling completes the lineup, racing alongside his son Matt.

Keep ReadingShow less