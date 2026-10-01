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Bella Ramsey reveals the one thing that could blow their 'Celebrity Traitors' game

ella Ramsey says their acting experience could give them an advantage

Bella Ramsey reveals the one thing that could blow their 'Celebrity Traitors' game

Ramsey also believes being a Traitor could give them more opportunities to stay in the game

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Bella Ramsey says their acting experience could give them an advantage on The Celebrity Traitors
  • The The Last Of Us star identifies laughter as their biggest weakness in the game
  • Ramsey says they would love to play a Traitor, despite the added pressure

Bella Ramsey has revealed the one thing that could give them away when they enter the castle for The Celebrity Traitors.

The The Last Of Us star is among 21 celebrities taking part in the second season of the BBC reality show, which returns on Thursday.

Bella Ramsey reveals their Celebrity Traitors weakness

Ramsey believes their experience as an actor could give them an advantage when it comes to lying and keeping their fellow contestants guessing.

They said playing a character is something they are used to, adding that people would probably notice quickly if they were trying to lie in normal circumstances.

However, Ramsey admitted there is one habit that could make them look suspicious regardless of whether they are telling the truth.

“I can get the giggles,” they said, explaining that laughing could make them appear suspicious even when they had done nothing wrong.

Bella Ramsey reveals their gameplan

Ramsey said their biggest strength would be their ability to observe what is happening around them.

They plan to keep their opinions to themselves until they believe the right moment has arrived, rather than making accusations too quickly.

The actor said they would be selective about when to make a claim or observation and would only speak firmly when they felt confident about what they were saying.

Bella Ramsey wants to be a Traitor

When asked whether they would rather be a Traitor or a Faithful, Ramsey admitted they would love the chance to play a Traitor.

They acknowledged that the role could be more stressful, but said that was part of what made it exciting.

Ramsey also believes being a Traitor could give them more opportunities to stay in the game, as they would only have one way to lose compared with the two possible ways for a Faithful to be eliminated.

The Celebrity Traitors season two begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday, with new episodes airing every Thursday and Friday.

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