Bella Ramsey eyes Spider-Man role while planning another project with Pedro Pascal

Bella Ramsey, widely celebrated for their role as Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us, has expressed interest in stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking at the HBO Emmys nominees event in Hollywood, the Emmy-nominated actor revealed that they would “love” to take on the role of Spider-Man, joking that Marvel might need to create a brand-new superhero for them.

“I could be Spider-Man,” Ramsey said, while praising Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker. “Tom did a great job, though. So maybe they do need to make a new superhero for me.”

The comments come as Pedro Pascal, Ramsey’s The Last of Us co-star, recently joined Marvel as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

What did Bella Ramsey say about Pedro Pascal?

Fans constantly ask Ramsey about Pascal, and their close friendship continues to spark curiosity. “People mostly ask me, ‘How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?’ And the answer is, ‘Yes,’” Ramsey shared. They added that most of their messages to Pascal are about trying to meet up: “It’s always, ‘Where are you? I’m here, are you there? Oh, we just missed each other.’”

Since Joel’s tragic death in Season 2, Ramsey has been vocal about wanting to reunite with Pascal on-screen. “Maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together,” they said with a smile, hinting at their dream collaboration beyond the world of The Last of Us.

Has Bella Ramsey watched any Marvel films before?

Surprisingly, Ramsey admitted that they are new to superhero films. “It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two or three months ago,” they said, revealing that their introduction to the franchise came through Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. “It was incredible. I loved it.”

This fresh enthusiasm could make Ramsey an exciting addition to the MCU. Fans on social media have already begun speculating about possible roles, from Spider-Man to unconventional heroes like Squirrel Girl.

What’s next for The Last of Us Season 3?

While Ramsey’s Marvel dreams make headlines, their immediate focus remains on The Last of Us. The series heads into the Emmy Awards on 14 September with 17 nominations, including a second nomination for Ramsey.

As for Season 3, the actor confirmed there is still no script or start date for filming. Following the events of Season 2, Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby is expected to take a central role in the story, bringing a new emotional dynamic to the series.

With its record-breaking viewership and critical acclaim, The Last of Us has solidified its place as one of HBO’s most successful adaptations. Whether Ramsey next appears in another season, a Marvel blockbuster, or a heist film alongside Pascal, their future looks to be as compelling as Ellie’s journey.