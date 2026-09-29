'Doctor Who' fans furious after BBC boss calls AI-generated episode ‘pretty good’

Highlights

BBC Director-General Matt Brittin said he watched a 50-minute AI-generated episode of Doctor Who

Brittin described the episode as “pretty good” while discussing the future of artificial intelligence

His comments have sparked angry reactions from Doctor Who fans online

The BBC is currently looking for a new production company to take the long-running sci-fi series forward

Doctor Who fans have reacted angrily after BBC Director-General Matt Brittin revealed that he had watched a 50-minute episode of the sci-fi series made entirely using artificial intelligence.

Brittin described the episode as “pretty good” while speaking about the growing role of AI in television. His comments have since prompted some fans to question what the technology could mean for the future of the beloved series.

Who is BBC boss Matt Brittin?

Matt Brittin became the BBC’s Director-General in May 2026. He is the corporation’s chief executive and editor-in-chief, with responsibility for its editorial, operational and creative direction.

Before joining the BBC, Brittin spent 18 years at Google, where he held senior roles including leading the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business.

His comments came during the Royal Television Society’s London Convention, where the use of AI in television was a major topic of discussion.

Brittin said that AI would not replace human creators, but argued that the technology was already giving people the ability to produce content at a level once associated with major Hollywood studios.

Doctor Who fans react to AI comments

Brittin said someone had recently sent him a 50-minute Doctor Who episode created using AI.

“It's pretty good,” he said.

He did not reveal who made the episode or whether it featured existing Doctor Who actors or entirely AI-generated characters.

The remarks quickly drew strong reactions online, with some fans describing the idea of AI-generated Doctor Who as unacceptable and saying they would stop watching if the BBC adopted such an approach.

One fan called the comments “a pretty damning admission”, while another described being a Doctor Who fan in 2026 as a “non stop humiliation” and said the show was “over”.

What is happening with Doctor Who?

The comments come at a major moment for the franchise.

The BBC has put Doctor Who out to competitive tender, inviting production companies to pitch for a new multi-episode series with potential specials. The broadcaster has said it wants the next version to remain true to the qualities that have made the series popular across generations, while also being contemporary and creatively ambitious.

The BBC has also said it is looking towards a potential return in 2028 or 2029.

Brittin, meanwhile, has stressed that AI will not replace human creativity, saying the BBC wants to experiment with the technology while putting appropriate safeguards in place.