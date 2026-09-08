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National Television Awards 2026: From Clarkson to Attenborough, the nominations everyone is talking about

The new category reflects the growing popularity of fly-on-the-wall programmes

National Television Awards 2026: From Clarkson to Attenborough, the nominations everyone is talking about

The cast of 'EastEnders' accept the 'Serial Drama' Award for 'EastEnders' during the NTA's 2025

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The NTAs introduce a brand-new reality docuseries award.
  • Clarkson’s Farm, At Home With The Furys and Stacey & Joe are among the nominees.
  • Sir David Attenborough earns two nominations in his 100th birthday year.
  • The ceremony features its first all-female drama performance shortlist.

The National Television Awards 2026 nominations are in, and this year’s shortlist has thrown up some unexpected contenders, new categories and major milestones.

From a brand-new reality docuseries prize to two nominations for Sir David Attenborough in his 100th birthday year, the 31st NTAs have plenty of talking points beyond the usual favourites.

A brand-new prize changes the line-up

One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of the reality docuseries category, reflecting the growing popularity of celebrity-led fly-on-the-wall programmes.

Clarkson’s Farm, At Home With The Furys and Stacey & Joe are among the five shows competing for the inaugural award. They are joined by Fletchers’ Family Farm and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The new category brings together some of the biggest names in reality television, but the winner will have an extra distinction: becoming the first-ever recipient of the award.

Sir David Attenborough earns two nominations

Sir David Attenborough is another major name making headlines, with the broadcaster and natural historian receiving two nominations during his 100th birthday year.

He is recognised in the nature documentary category for Secret Garden and is also shortlisted for TV presenter.

Attenborough faces competition from Alison Hammond, Stacey Solomon and Claudia Winkleman in the presenter category.

Reality TV’s biggest shows go head-to-head

The reality competition category is packed with familiar favourites, including I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, The Traitors and Race Across The World.

Celebrity spin-offs I’m A Celebrity... South Africa and The Celebrity Traitors also make the shortlist, setting up a particularly competitive race.

New drama and major acting contenders

Breakout series Heated Rivalry, starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, is nominated for new drama alongside A Woman Of Substance, Believe Me, I Fought The Law and The Other Bennet Sister.

The NTAs also feature their first all-female drama performance shortlist, with Ruth Jones, Ella Bruccoleri, Judy Parfitt, Sheridan Smith and Vicky McClure competing. The 31st National Television Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, September 8, with Joel Dommett returning to host the ceremony for the sixth consecutive year.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm.

clarksons farmdavid attenboroughtelevisionnational televison awards
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