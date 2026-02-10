'Doctor Who' set to continue as BBC Studios responds after Disney steps away from the series

Highlights

BBC Studios’ Zai Bennett says the company is united on keeping Doctor Who thriving

Comments come amid uncertainty following the end of Disney’s partnership

The series is confirmed to return with a Christmas special written by Russell T Davies

With fans still waiting for clarity on what lies beyond this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, a senior figure at BBC Studios has offered reassurance about the long-running sci-fi’s future.

It was confirmed in October last year that Disney would not continue its partnership on future seasons of the show. Despite that, the Time Lord is set to return this Christmas in a special episode penned by showrunner Russell T Davies.

BBC Studios response after Disney exit

Speaking to Deadline, Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content, was asked whether BBC Studios would step in financially to secure a long-term future for the programme, following the loss of Disney’s backing.

While Bennett stopped short of speaking on behalf of the BBC as a whole, he emphasised a collective responsibility around the show.

“We’re all in it together,” he said, addressing questions about sustaining Doctor Who going forward.

“A long and flourishing life” for the Time Lord

Bennett underlined BBC Studios’ stake in the series and its determination to see it continue.

“We’re a big important part of Doctor Who and are all motivated to make sure Doctor Who has a long and flourishing life,” he explained. “We’ve got the Christmas special coming. After that, it’s time for us all to work on it.”

Disney’s involvement covered 26 episodes, resulting in two seasons starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, as well as spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea.

BBC commitment already on record

Before the Disney partnership officially ended, BBC Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips had already moved to reassure fans about the show’s future.

“Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere,” she said in August last year.

“Disney has been a great partnership… but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC.”

Storylines left hanging

There is also plenty for viewers to digest when the series returns. Gatwa’s final episode, The Reality War, concluded with the Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper, marking a surprise return for the actor who previously played companion Rose Tyler.

At the time, Piper said she could not turn down the chance to come back, adding that details around her new role would be revealed in due course.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Further updates on the series’ future are expected after the special airs.