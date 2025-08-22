Sunita Ahuja accuses Govinda of adultery and cruelty in divorce plea, weeps in temple vlog while he skips court hearings

Highlights:

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage.

Petition cites adultery, cruelty, and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Court records show Govinda has missed multiple hearings since May 2025.

Sunita broke down in a vlog, recalling her faith in Goddess Maa Kaali.

Bollywood actor Govinda is facing a fresh controversy as his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has filed for divorce citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. According to reports, Sunita submitted her petition at Bandra Family Court under Section 13 (1) of the Hindu Marriage Act. The case has surprised fans, especially as the couple recently appeared to reconcile after years of speculation about their strained marriage. With court summons ignored and Sunita publicly speaking about her emotional turmoil in a vlog, the Govinda divorce case has become one of the most discussed topics in the entertainment world.

Why did Sunita Ahuja file for divorce from Govinda?

Sunita Ahuja reportedly filed her divorce petition on 5 December 2024. The grounds listed include adultery, cruelty, and desertion, marking a serious breakdown in their decades-long marriage. Court documents accessed by Hauterrfly reveal that the matter was first heard on 25 May 2025, when Govinda was summoned. However, the actor has not appeared in person at any hearing so far.

Meanwhile, Sunita has attended proceedings regularly and participated in court-mandated counselling sessions. Her consistent presence compared to Govinda’s absence has been noted in the records, leading the court to issue a show cause notice against the actor.

What did Sunita Ahuja say in her vlog?

The divorce proceedings gained wider attention when Sunita broke down in a YouTube vlog earlier this year. Visiting Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Temple, she recalled how she had prayed to Goddess Maa Kaali to bless her marriage with Govinda. Fighting back tears, she said that while the Goddess had given her everything she wished for – marriage, children, and success – life had also brought pain and betrayal.

In her words, “Whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there. It is not right to cause pain to a good man and a good woman.” The emotional video quickly circulated online, sparking debates about the couple’s relationship.

Were there earlier signs of trouble in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage?

This is not the first time rumours of separation have surrounded the couple. In February 2025, Govinda’s team confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce six months earlier, but claimed they had since reconciled. Sunita’s representatives, however, denied these claims at the time.

Reports have also linked Govinda’s alleged closeness to a younger Marathi actress as a possible reason behind the fallout. However, their long-time family friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal dismissed the speculation, insisting that “Govinda and Sunita are going strong.”

Sunita herself has previously revealed that she had been celebrating birthdays alone for over a decade and that the two were living separately due to “professional commitments and Govinda’s talkative nature.”

What happens next in the Govinda divorce case?

As of now, the Bandra Family Court continues to hear the case, with Sunita attending regularly. Govinda, who has yet to appear in person, may face stricter legal directions if he continues to miss hearings. The petition remains active, and unless the couple reaches a reconciliation, their 38-year marriage may formally come to an end.

Govinda has not yet issued any public statement addressing Sunita’s allegations of cheating and cruelty.