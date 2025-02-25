Skip to content
Govinda's divorce rumours go viral: Truth behind his split from Sunita

Inside their 37-year marriage, lifestyle differences, and the speculations surrounding their separation.

Govinda

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja: Once Bollywood’s enduring couple, now caught in separation rumours

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
Feb 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
After nearly four decades of marriage, Bollywood veteran Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are reportedly facing significant marital troubles, with speculation of a potential divorce. The couple, known for their long-standing relationship, has been living separately for some time, leading to widespread rumours about the state of their marriage.

Sunita recently opened up about their living situation, confirming that they now stay in separate homes. While she resides with their children in their apartment, Govinda often stays at their bungalow, a choice influenced by his late-night meetings and social engagements. Sunita, who values a more private and family-oriented life, revealed that their differing lifestyles have created distance between them.

Rumours are also swirling about Govinda’s alleged closeness to a younger Marathi actress, with some suggesting that this might have played a role in the couple’s strained relationship. However, neither Govinda nor Sunita has made any official statements regarding these allegations.

In a candid conversation, Sunita reflected on their relationship, expressing frustration over Govinda’s workaholic nature and reluctance to take time off for family outings. She also made a striking remark about their future, stating, "In my next life, he should not be my husband." Her words indicate deep-seated dissatisfaction, hinting at long-standing issues in their marriage rather than a sudden fallout.


Govinda with daughter Tina and wife Sunita at an award night Getty Images

Despite the ongoing speculation, Govinda’s manager has dismissed the rumours of an imminent divorce, attributing the couple’s tensions to misunderstandings within the family. Reports suggest that Sunita had even sent a separation notice some months ago, but no formal steps toward legal proceedings have been taken.

Govinda and Sunita’s love story began long before his rise to fame, and their marriage, which began in 1987, has been one of Bollywood’s enduring partnerships. However, as time has passed, their differences seem to have grown, raising questions about whether they can mend their relationship or if they will ultimately go their separate ways.

For now, fans and well-wishers can only wait for an official confirmation from the couple regarding the future of their marriage.

