Did Govinda really turn down James Cameron’s 'Avatar' and £1.7 million offer?

In a recent interview with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, Bollywood star Govinda revealed that he was once offered a role in James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar. According to Govinda, the Hollywood director offered him a whopping £1.7 M (Rs 18 crore) for the lead role, which eventually went to Sam Worthington. The actor also claimed that he was the one who suggested the film’s title to Cameron.
Govinda shared that the opportunity arose after a chance meeting with a Sikh businessman in the US. “I had given him a business idea that worked well for him. Years later, he introduced me to James Cameron,” he recalled. The two discussed the project over dinner, where Govinda proposed the title Avatar. However, he turned down the role after learning that the character was physically disabled. “James told me the hero was handicapped. I said, ‘I’m not doing this film,’” Govinda explained. He also expressed concerns about the physical demands of the role, including body paint which he felt would take a toll on his health.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Cameron reportedly asked for a commitment of 410 shooting days. Although Govinda wasn’t fazed by the long schedule, he was unwilling to compromise his health. “Our body is all we’ve got. Sometimes you have to say no, even if it costs you,” he explained. The actor also spoke about how rejecting roles often strains relationships. “You end up apologising for years because people have egos,” he added.
Avatar, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in cinema history. It eventually spawned sequels, with Avatar: The Way of Water releasing in 2022.
Govinda, once one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is known for blockbusters like Coolie No. 1 and Hero No. 1. Despite his career ups and downs, he’s gearing up for new releases this year, making a return to the big screen after a long break.