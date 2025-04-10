Skip to content
James Cameron backs AI in Hollywood to cut Hollywood costs “without firing half the crew”

The Avatar director defends his AI pivot, claiming it’s about speeding up production not replacing people after once calling AI a threat.

James Cameron says AI can speed up VFX work and lower costs without replacing human artists

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 10, 2025
James Cameron isn’t ditching his team for robots. Instead, the Avatar director is looking at artificial intelligence as a way to speed up the filmmaking process, not replace people. His change of heart has raised eyebrows, especially after he once called AI a danger to humanity referencing his 1984 sci-fi classic The Terminator as a warning.

Last year, Cameron joined the board of Stability AI, a company working on AI tools for visual media. Speaking on the Boz to the Future podcast, he admitted his earlier views were rooted in fear, but now he’s more interested in understanding how AI could fit into the creative side of movie-making especially when it comes to visual effects.

“It’s not about firing anyone,” he said. “It’s about getting through the work faster so artists can move on to the next exciting project.” His idea is simple: if visual effects teams can finish their shots in less time, the whole process becomes more efficient, without sacrificing jobs or creativity.

Cameron used recent big-budget hits like Dune and Dune: Part Two as examples of the kind of storytelling he wants to preserve. But keeping that scale of cinema alive, he argues, requires finding ways to make production more affordable. AI, in his view, could help cut costs without cutting people.

Still, his shift in perspective hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2023, he had openly criticised AI, saying it lacked the emotional depth to write meaningful stories. “If an AI wins Best Screenplay in 20 years, then I’ll take it seriously,” he joked in an interview. That comment, paired with his recent AI advocacy, has led to accusations of hypocrisy on social media.

Reactions have been split. Some see Cameron’s approach as practical, using technology to ease the burden on creative teams. Others think it’s a slippery slope, fearing it will eventually lead to job losses and soulless content. Some fans even argued that many films have managed fine without AI, so why the sudden push?

But Cameron insists his aim isn’t to automate creativity. It’s to give artists more breathing room and more time to do what they do best. Whether that vision holds up remains to be seen, the conversation around AI in Hollywood isn’t going away.

