Thanos is back in the spotlight with Disney planning something big

Highlights

Disney is bringing Thanos back as part of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Defense attraction at Disney California Adventure.

The new experience is set to open in 2028 as part of the wider Avengers Campus expansion.

Iman Vellani returns as Kamala Khan alongside several familiar Marvel stars.

A new chapter for Thanos at Disney

Marvel fans are getting another chance to encounter Thanos as Disney prepares to expand its Avengers Campus with Avengers: Infinity Defense.

The attraction, which is scheduled to open in 2028 at Disney California Adventure, will take guests into a new Marvel adventure spanning the Multiverse. Disney has also shared a new look at Thanos for the experience, giving fans another reason to keep an eye on the attraction.

The Avengers are getting back together

The attraction will feature several familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Iman Vellani returning as Kamala Khan.

Robert Downey Jr is also set to appear as Tony Stark, alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton.

Vellani's return is particularly significant for fans of Ms Marvel, with the actor once again bringing Kamala Khan into the wider Marvel universe.

A bigger Marvel experience is coming

Avengers: Infinity Defense is part of a larger expansion at Avengers Campus, with Disney also developing Stark Flight Lab.

The new attraction will take guests across different Marvel locations as they join the Avengers on a mission involving the Multiverse.

With Thanos back in the picture and a host of familiar Marvel stars involved, Disney is clearly leaning into the characters and stories that have made the Avengers such a major part of its theme parks and wider entertainment universe.

The attraction is expected to open in 2028.