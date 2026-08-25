Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Thanos is back in the spotlight with Disney planning something big

Disney has shown a redesigned "King Thanos" for its new Avengers: Infinity Defense ride

Thanos is back in the spotlight with Disney planning something big

Avengers: Infinity Defense is part of a larger expansion at Avengers Campus

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Disney is bringing Thanos back as part of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Defense attraction at Disney California Adventure.
  • The new experience is set to open in 2028 as part of the wider Avengers Campus expansion.
  • Iman Vellani returns as Kamala Khan alongside several familiar Marvel stars.

A new chapter for Thanos at Disney

Marvel fans are getting another chance to encounter Thanos as Disney prepares to expand its Avengers Campus with Avengers: Infinity Defense.

The attraction, which is scheduled to open in 2028 at Disney California Adventure, will take guests into a new Marvel adventure spanning the Multiverse. Disney has also shared a new look at Thanos for the experience, giving fans another reason to keep an eye on the attraction.

The Avengers are getting back together

The attraction will feature several familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Iman Vellani returning as Kamala Khan.

Robert Downey Jr is also set to appear as Tony Stark, alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton.

Vellani's return is particularly significant for fans of Ms Marvel, with the actor once again bringing Kamala Khan into the wider Marvel universe.

A bigger Marvel experience is coming

Avengers: Infinity Defense is part of a larger expansion at Avengers Campus, with Disney also developing Stark Flight Lab.

The new attraction will take guests across different Marvel locations as they join the Avengers on a mission involving the Multiverse.

With Thanos back in the picture and a host of familiar Marvel stars involved, Disney is clearly leaning into the characters and stories that have made the Avengers such a major part of its theme parks and wider entertainment universe.

The attraction is expected to open in 2028.

avengershollywoodmarvelthanos disney
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

More For You

Jang Dong Yoon’s 'secret romance' has been hiding in one of his biggest K-dramas

Fans never saw this coming

Instagram/ dongyoon_0712

Jang Dong Yoon’s 'secret romance' has been hiding in one of his biggest K-dramas

Highlights

  • Actor Jang Dong Yoon is set to marry actress Kim Seung Yun in October.
  • The couple reportedly kept their relationship private for years, with even close friends unaware they were dating.
  • The pair first met while working on the 2019 K-drama The Tale of Nokdu.


Jang Dong Yoon is preparing to get married, but the actor's relationship has been kept so private that the announcement came as a surprise even to people close to him.

According to an exclusive report from Osen, Jang will marry actress Kim Seung Yun in October. The couple are planning a small ceremony attended by family and relatives.

Keep ReadingShow less