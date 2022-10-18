Robert Downey Jr. rumored to be returning as Iron Man in Avengers: Secret Wars

The actor bid farewell to MCU in Avengers: Endgame where he sacrificed his life to stop Thanos.

Robert Downey Jr. rumored to be returning as Iron Man

By: Mohnish Singh

Rumours are doing the rounds in the tinsel town of Hollywood that Robert Downey Jr. will make his MCU return in the much-awaited Avengers: Secret Wars. The actor, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the franchise, bid farewell to MCU in Avengers: Endgame where he sacrificed his life to stop Thanos.

The news of Robert Downey Jr. making his return comes via a Twitter handle that goes by the name of MyTimeToShineHello. Responding to claims that the actor will appear in both Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Twitter account shot down Kang Dynasty, saying, “Secret Wars, yes, Kang Dynasty, no.”

The account also tweeted that not only Tony Stark, but his daughter, Morgan Stark, is also set to return as an adult. She will have a big part to play in the MCU. “Adult Morgan Stark will return and in a big way,” the account tweeted and added a quote from Tony Stark: “The epic forces of dark and light that have come into play. And for better or worse, that’s the reality Morgan’s gonna have to find a way to grow up in.”

However, speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, when Robert Downey Jr spoke on a possible comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he said, “To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I have done all I could with that character. There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Avengers: Secret Wars is slated to release on May 1, 2026.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.